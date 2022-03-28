Bears' Team Needs to Fill in 2022 NFL Draft

0 of 3

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

The Chicago Bears are beginning a new era with second-year quarterback Justin Fields and new head coach Matt Eberflus.

The Bears came into the offseason with work to do. This is a team that ranked 22nd in points allowed and just 27th in scoring. Fields has the potential to develop into a true franchise quarterback, but he's unlikely to carry Chicago on his own.

Fortunately, new general manager Ryan Poles found value during the first wave of free agency. He added the likes of defensive tackle Justin Jones, wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown, wideout Byron Pringle and backup quarterback Trevor Siemian.

The bad news is that Chicago is without a first-round pick due to last year's trade up to land Fields. Chicago does have a pair of second-rounders thanks to the Khalil Mack trade and six picks overall. Below, you'll find a look at the biggest remaining needs that the Bears must target in the 2022 NFL draft.