Bears' Team Needs to Fill in 2022 NFL Draft

Bears' Team Needs to Fill in 2022 NFL DraftMarch 28, 2022
The Chicago Bears are beginning a new era with second-year quarterback Justin Fields and new head coach Matt Eberflus.
The Bears came into the offseason with work to do. This is a team that ranked 22nd in points allowed and just 27th in scoring. Fields has the potential to develop into a true franchise quarterback, but he's unlikely to carry Chicago on his own.
Fortunately, new general manager Ryan Poles found value during the first wave of free agency. He added the likes of defensive tackle Justin Jones, wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown, wideout Byron Pringle and backup quarterback Trevor Siemian.
The bad news is that Chicago is without a first-round pick due to last year's trade up to land Fields. Chicago does have a pair of second-rounders thanks to the Khalil Mack trade and six picks overall. Below, you'll find a look at the biggest remaining needs that the Bears must target in the 2022 NFL draft.
Offensive Line
The offensive line was a glaring need even before Chicago lost guard James Daniels in free agency. Along with some poor decision-making by former coach Matt Nagy, poor line play was the biggest hindrance to Fields' development as a rookie.
Fields was sacked 36 times in 12 games and was under pressure on a whopping 27.3 percent of his dropbacks.
Chicago's first selection currently sits at 39th overall, but the Bears could possibly use their pair of second-rounders to move up for a lineman. Snagging a lineman like Northern Iowa's Trevor Penning at the bottom of Round 1 would be far from the worst idea.
Penning is the 29th-ranked prospect on the Bleacher Report Scouting Department's big board, and he has the potential to play just about anywhere on the line.
"Trevor Penning is a three-year starter with starts at both tackle spots and guard," Brandon Thorn of the B/R Scouting Department wrote. "He has prototypical size with light feet and high-level power to play on an island and generate movement as a run-blocker on double-teams, down blocks and frontside kick-outs."
Day 2 line targets include Texas A&M's Kenyon Green, Tulsa's Tyler Smith and Dylan Parham of Memphis.
Cornerback
The Bears weren't fortunate enough to have Aaron Rodgers depart the Green Bay Packers this offseason. This means that Chicago still has to deal with Rodgers and Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins twice a year. This also means that it would behoove the Bears to bolster their secondary.
Chicago wasn't awful against the pass last season. It ranked third in passing yards allowed and 17th in yards per attempt surrendered. However, big plays were hard to come by, as the Bears ranked 29th in the NFL with only eight interceptions.
Solid cornerback prospects, like Cincinnati's Coby Bryant should be available on Day 2. Bryant logged three interceptions and a defensive touchdown with the Bearcats in 2021.
Other potential Day 2 cornerback targets include Auburn's Roger McCreary, UT-San Antonio's Tariq Woolen and Oregon's Mykael Wright.
The Bears might not be able to land an instant starter, but they can find a prospect who can contribute early.
Wide Receiver
The Bears ranked just 30th in passing and 30th in yards per pass attempt last season. While adding Pringle and St. Brown should help some, Chicago must target a receiver in the draft. Former No. 1 target Allen Robinson II left for the Los Angeles Rams in free agency.
Robinson had a down season in 2021 but topped 1,100 receiving yards in each of the previous two years.
Without a first-round pick, Chicago will struggle to find an elite target. However, versatile pass-catchers like North Dakota State's Christian Watson should be available on Day 2.
"Watson brings very good height and size to the receiver position that allows him to play outside, but he does have experience from the slot and even the backfield," Nate Tice of the B/R Scouting Department wrote. "Watson is a straight-line runner with build up speed that can take the top off of defenses when given a runway."
Darnell Mooney is Chicago's new No. 1, while Pringle and St. Brown project as complementary pieces. Adding a prospect with perimeter ability like Watson would help round out the receiving corps in a big way.
Other potential Day 2 targets include Purdue's David Bell, Western Michigan's Skyy Moore and George Pickens of Georgia.
Advanced statistics from Pro Football Reference.