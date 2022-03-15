Top Takeaways from James Harden, Joel Embiid, 76ers' Loss vs. Nuggets

1 of 2

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

This is James Harden's last chance.

That's what 16 months worth of agitating, pouting and showing up to work out of shape gets you. There are no more chances, no more trades to be forced, no more excuses.

Harden has a (fully vaccinated) co-star playing MVP basketball. He has a solid supporting cast, equipped with a budding young star next to him in the backcourt, a solid spot-up shooter on the wing and All-Defense-level defenders who can hide his deficiencies.

The title race is wide open. Kyrie Irving's refusal to get vaccinated and Harden's agitating exit crushed the hopes of the only potential superteam in basketball before they could ever get off the ground.

Every contender has glaring, obvious flaws. The Sixers have the best one-two punch in basketball; there are no excuses. The time is now.

Harden's record under pressure is...well...well, it's completely awful.

Of the superstars of this generation, no one has wilted as much or as spectacularly as Harden in big moments. Everyone remembers the Rockets famously clanking 27 straight threes in Game 7 of the 2018 Western Conference Finals. But there was also Harden's 12-turnover outing in Game 5 of the 2015 Western Conference semifinals against the Warriors. And Harden shooting 2-of-11 in Game 6 of the 2017 Western Conference semifinals against the San Antonio Spurs. And Harden getting bailed out by his teammates in a 4-of-15 shooting performance in Game 7 of a 2020 first-round series against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The first glimpses of Harden in big moments with the Sixers haven't engendered much confidence.

Harden put together one of the worst single-game performances of his life last week against his former team, finishing with 11 points on 3-of-17 shooting as the Nets bludgeoned him on both ends of the floor. His most notable contributions of the fourth quarter Monday night were getting into a jawing match with DeMarcus Cousins and turning the ball over during a critical possession in the final minute.

This is the second time in a week that Harden has heard boos from a home crowd, and we're still in the honeymoon phase.

The city of Philly has spent the entire 2021-22 season at a heightened state of agitation already amid the Ben Simmons situation. Harden's a mercenary, brought in to deliver Joel Embiid a championship before his body starts breaking down.

Anything less and Harden's going to become a pariah fast. And this time, there's nowhere left for Harden to go. He made his bed. He wanted this.

Now it's time for him to deliver.