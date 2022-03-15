Marcus Mariota Rumors: Latest on QB's Market and Potential Landing Spots

Marcus Mariota Rumors: Latest on QB's Market and Potential Landing SpotsMarch 15, 2022
Quarterback Marcus Mariota might have the chance to re-establish himself as a starting quarterback in 2022. The 2015 second overall pick has been a backup for Las Vegas Raiders over the last two years but remains an intriguing option at only 28 years old.
The issue for Mariota is that the market for quarterbacks is shrinking. Carson Wentz and Russell Wilson were both traded, Mitchell Trubisky and Teddy Bridgewater have agreed to free-agent deals, and Tom Brady un-retired over the weekend.
This leaves Mariota, who is an unrestricted free agent, with only a handful of potential starting opportunities.
Which teams still need a quarterback and might be interested in the former Oregon star? Let's dive into some of the latest buzz.
Colts Remain a Likely Landing Spot
The Indianapolis Colts—who dealt Wentz to the Washington Commanders—is in the market for a new starting quarterback. According to ESPN's Dan Graziano, Mariota is a viable option for Indianapolis.
"The name I'm hearing the most as the Indianapolis Colts' answer at quarterback is free-agent Marcus Mariota, who has been Derek Carr's backup with the Raiders over the past couple of seasons," Graziano wrote.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler also believes that Mariota is an option for Indianapolis, which may additionally look to draft a quarterback.
"Mariota is looking for the chance to start again and is open to being a 1B option as a potential bridge starter for a draft pick, I'm told. He could get his shot in Indy, as Dan pointed out," Fowler wrote.
It's worth noting that Indianapolis is also interested in trading for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.
Giants Looking for Mobile QB, and Mariota Fits the Profile
While the New York Giants haven't been directly linked to Mariota yet, ESPN's Jordan Raanan has reported that they are seeking a mobile veteran quarterback.
"The Giants are in the market for a mobile veteran free agent quarterback, per sources," Raanan tweeted. "Trubisky fit that bill. Available options are Tyrod Taylor, Case Keenum, Jacoby Brissett and Marcus Mariota. Expect them to pivot now in that direction."
New Giants head coach Brian Daboll worked with the mobile Josh Allen on the Buffalo Bills and presumably wants a similar skill set under center in New York. The Giants have 2019 first-round pick Daniel Jones as their starter but could look to bring in competition.
Jones has flashed potential during his three years with the Giants, but he hasn't established himself as a true franchise quarterback. According to Raanan, New York is unlikely to pick up Jones' fifth-year option.
This means the Giants may look to have a Plan B in place this season, and Mariota fits the bill. Former Buffalo backup Trubisky would have made sense, but he agreed to a two-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers. New York will now have to consider other options, with Mariota being one of them.
Other Potential Suitors
Other potential landing spots are likely to emerge in the coming days. The Cleveland Browns might be one of them.
According to Graziano, the Browns are "poking around" and exploring potential upgrades on quarterback Baker Mayfield. While Mariota might not be a clear upgrade, bringing him in to compete with Mayfield would make perfect sense.
According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, Watson has completed visits with both the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints. One or both franchises could turn to Mariota if Watson is off the table.
The Seattle Seahawks could also be an option after trading Wilson to the Denver Broncos. Mariota clearly isn't as accomplished as Wilson, but he's a mobile dual-threat who could do some of the same things that Wilson did in offensive coordinator Shane Waldron's system.
If San Francisco does deal Garoppolo, Mariota could make sense as a backup or veteran fallback option for the 49ers. Of course, a return to the Raiders to back up Derek Carr will likely also be an option for Mariota should he not find a starting opportunity elsewhere.