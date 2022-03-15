Marcus Mariota Rumors: Latest on QB's Market and Potential Landing Spots

0 of 3

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Quarterback Marcus Mariota might have the chance to re-establish himself as a starting quarterback in 2022. The 2015 second overall pick has been a backup for Las Vegas Raiders over the last two years but remains an intriguing option at only 28 years old.

The issue for Mariota is that the market for quarterbacks is shrinking. Carson Wentz and Russell Wilson were both traded, Mitchell Trubisky and Teddy Bridgewater have agreed to free-agent deals, and Tom Brady un-retired over the weekend.

This leaves Mariota, who is an unrestricted free agent, with only a handful of potential starting opportunities.

Which teams still need a quarterback and might be interested in the former Oregon star? Let's dive into some of the latest buzz.