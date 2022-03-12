Top Takeaways from LeBron James, Lakers' Win vs. Wizards

0 of 2

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

LeBron James continued to defy Father Time with a 50-point performance Friday night to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 122-109 home win over the Washington Wizards.

James knocked down 18 of his 25 shots from the field (72 percent) to hit 50 points for the second time in the past three games. He also tallied seven rebounds, six assists, six threes and a block in 36 minutes as L.A. improved its record to 29-37.

Malik Monk (21 points), Talen Horton-Tucker (15) and Austin Reaves (12) also reached double figures in scoring for the Lakers, who sit ninth in the Western Conference as they attempt to secure a berth in the play-in tournament.

It was a strong overall offensive performance from James and Co., who made 52.7 percent of their shots, connected on 14 threes and turned the ball over just seven times.

Former Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma paced the Wizards with 23 points as they dropped to 29-36, which is 11th in the East and 2.5 games behind the Atlanta Hawks for the last play-in spot.

Los Angeles and Washington will meet once more this season when the Lake Show visit Capital One Arena in the nation's capital next Saturday.