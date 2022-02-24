Knicks' Most Pivotal Matchups After 2022 NBA All-Star Break

0 of 3

John Minchillo/Associated Press

The New York Knicks are running out of time to salvage their season.

They are also now minus one potential savior, as four-time All-Star and Bronx native Kemba Walker and the club agreed he will shut it down for the remainder of the 2021-22 NBA campaign.

Coming out of the All-Star break, the 'Bockers find themselves seeded 12th in the Eastern Conference and 3.5 games out of the play-in tournament. It's possible to close that gap during the stretch run but only if the Knicks dramatically pick up their play, as they entered the intermission having lost 13 of their past 16 games.

If New York wants any hope of having something to play for after the 82-game schedule comes to close, it needs to pick up a boatload of wins the rest of the way. The following three matchups are the most critical remaining.