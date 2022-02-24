Lakers' Most Pivotal Matchups After 2022 NBA All-Star Break

0 of 3

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

It's now or never for the Los Angeles Lakers.

A preseason pick to win the NBA's Western Conference, the Purple and Gold instead stumbled into the All-Star break with a 27-31 record and the conference's No. 9 seed in hand.

Avoiding the play-in tournament might be more than this club can handle—it's six games back of the sixth-seeded Denver Nuggets—so the best hope for the Lakers could be climbing up to seventh or eighth and improving its odds of winning a play-in game and advancing to the opening round.

With that backdrop in mind, let's spotlight the three most critical contests left on the Lakers' remaining slate.