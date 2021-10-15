2021 NBA Odds: Over/Under Win Totals for Every Team Revealed

AP Photo/Randall Benton

The 2021-22 season is just four days from getting underway, with sportsbooks locking in their over-under win totals for the season.

Here is a look at how all 30 teams are lining up at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Atlanta Hawks: 47.5

Boston Celtics: 46.5

Brooklyn Nets: 55.5

Charlotte Hornets: 38.5

Chicago Bulls: 43.5

Cleveland Cavaliers: 27.5

Dallas Mavericks: 48.5

Denver Nuggets: 47.5

Detroit Pistons: 25.5

Golden State Warriors: 47.5

Houston Rockets: 25.5

Indiana Pacers: 42.5

Los Angeles Clippers: 45.5

Los Angeles Lakers: 52.5

Memphis Grizzlies: 41.5

Miami Heat: 48.5

Milwaukee Bucks: 54.5

Minnesota Timberwolves: 35.5

New Orleans Pelicans: 38.5

New York Knicks: 41.5

Oklahoma City Thunder: 22.5

Orlando Magic: 22.5

Philadelphia 76ers: 50.5

Phoenix Suns: 51.5

Portland Trail Blazers: 44.5

Sacramento Kings: 36.5

San Antonio Spurs: 29.5

Toronto Raptors: 36.5

Utah Jazz: 53.5

Washington Wizards: 34.5

The most intriguing numbers are the ones of teams making all the headline as we head for season's tip-off.

The Brooklyn Nets have the highest over-under at 55.5 wins, which seemed like a gimme for the over until the past two weeks. Kyrie Irving's playing status is completely up in the air for the entire 2021-22 season. There's a high likelihood that Irving will miss part of the regular season because he is not yet vaccinated, making him noncompliant with New York City mandates, and the Nets have made it clear in no uncertain terms that Irving will not be a part-time player.

"For guys to be able to not have the uncertainty I think is important," Nets coach Steve Nash told reporters. "It's not kind of hanging over us. A decision was made, and I think that can be beneficial to us starting to really build and have that understanding that this is what's happening instead of we were living in a world that was very uncertain. We weren't sure from one day to the next what was going to change or what was going to happen. That can be difficult, and that can put an extra strain on everybody."

With Irving, James Harden and Kevin Durant all in the fold, the Nets had the highest margin for error of any team in basketball. An injury to one of the three stars would still leave them with two of the 10-15 best players in basketball. With Irving gone, any extended absence for Durant or Harden could lead to a prolonged rough patch.

It's hard to feel safe about betting the 55-win number in either direction now.

The Sixers are likewise a team in complete flux at the moment due to the ongoing Ben Simmons saga. It's increasingly expected that he will at least open the regular season as a member of the Sixers, but there's been no public guarantee he'll ever suit up again for the team.

"I'm assuming he's going to play, but who knows? I can't get in anyone's head," Sixers coach Doc Rivers told reporters this week. "Whether we play him or not, that's going to depend on what we see this week. He's coming from behind, because he hasn't been in camp, obviously. Having said that, do you rush him and put him on the floor? That's a whole other subject. What we see this week is how we determine everything going forward."

Joel Embiid has missed significant time in every NBA season due to injury. If Simmons ultimately winds up being held out of the lineup or winds up traded, the Sixers are looking at a situation where Tobias Harris could be their best player. As much heat as Simmons has deservedly taken, he greatly increases the Sixers' margin for error.

And then there's the Lakers. The greatest team ever assembled in NBA 2K15. This group of veterans has already been bitten by the injury bug—just not by the players we expected. The team's two youngest players, Talen Horton-Tucker and Malik Monk, are set to miss time along with veteran Trevor Ariza.

LeBron James has missed extended time in two of the last three seasons; people don't tend to get healthier in their age-37 season. Anthony Davis has a long history of injuries. Russell Westbrook has been mostly healthy in recent years but has a history of knee issues.

All of this is without mentioning any potential growing pains this all-new Lakers roster will have building chemistry.

From a talent standpoint, they're way better than 52.5 wins. That said, you're playing some pretty long odds that all of this works swimmingly and everyone avoids the injury bug.