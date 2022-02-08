Bulls Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz Surrounding Chicago Entering 2022 Deadline

0 of 3

Steven Senne/Associated Press

The 2022 NBA trade deadline is set for 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, and over the next few days, we can expect both buyers and sellers to be working the phones.

The Chicago Bulls should be among the league's buyers. With a 33-21 record, they are currently tied with the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference. Only the Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks have better records in the East.

A year after winning only 31 games, the Bulls can realistically set their sights on the NBA Finals.

Offseason acquisitions like Lonzo Ball, DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso have helped transform Chicago into a winning squad. Ball (knee) and Caruso (wrist) are among the team's injured players. According to DeRozan, getting them back will be more valuable than any trade acquisition.

"We're missing Lonzo Ball, one of the best point guards in the league; Alex Caruso, one of the best defenders in this league; Patrick Williams, one of the young stars in this league," DeRozan said, per K.C. Johnson and Rob Schaefer of NBC Sports Chicago. "We haven't had those guys. And we have them, and they'll be back. We don't need to worry or stress about having nobody else."

However, the Bulls may still not be done retooling the roster before the playoffs. Another move or two might just help transform Chicago from a top-tier team to a truly elite one.

Let's dig into the latest Bulls buzz heading into Thursday's deadline.