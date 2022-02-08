Bulls Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz Surrounding Chicago Entering 2022 Deadline

Bulls Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz Surrounding Chicago Entering 2022 DeadlineFebruary 8, 2022
The 2022 NBA trade deadline is set for 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, and over the next few days, we can expect both buyers and sellers to be working the phones.
The Chicago Bulls should be among the league's buyers. With a 33-21 record, they are currently tied with the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference. Only the Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks have better records in the East.
A year after winning only 31 games, the Bulls can realistically set their sights on the NBA Finals.
Offseason acquisitions like Lonzo Ball, DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso have helped transform Chicago into a winning squad. Ball (knee) and Caruso (wrist) are among the team's injured players. According to DeRozan, getting them back will be more valuable than any trade acquisition.
"We're missing Lonzo Ball, one of the best point guards in the league; Alex Caruso, one of the best defenders in this league; Patrick Williams, one of the young stars in this league," DeRozan said, per K.C. Johnson and Rob Schaefer of NBC Sports Chicago. "We haven't had those guys. And we have them, and they'll be back. We don't need to worry or stress about having nobody else."
However, the Bulls may still not be done retooling the roster before the playoffs. Another move or two might just help transform Chicago from a top-tier team to a truly elite one.
Let's dig into the latest Bulls buzz heading into Thursday's deadline.
Bulls Could Be Eying Dennis Schroder
If the Bulls are eager to add a difference-maker at the deadline, Boston Celtics guard Dennis Schroder could be near the top of their wish list.
According to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, rumors about a Bulls-Celtics trade involving the 28-year-old have been floating around the league.
"Boston continues searching for landing spots for point guard Dennis Schroder and wing Josh Richardson, he wrote. "A framework of Schroder to Chicago for Troy Brown Jr. and a second-round pick has circulated around the league, while the Jazz have been consistently mentioned as a possible destination for Richardson."
Chicago isn't the only team that has shown interest in acquiring Schroder, though. According to Matt Moore of The Action Network, the Milwaukee Bucks have also placed an offer for the German.
"There are two offers on the table for Dennis Schröder according to multiple sources, one from the Milwaukee Bucks and another from the Chicago Bulls," Moore wrote.
Schroder has appeared in 48 games this season and averaged 14.4 points, 4.3 assists and 3.3 rebounds.
Paul Millsap Reportedly Prefers Chicago
While the Celtics are willing to move Schroder, the Brooklyn Nets appear intent on moving forward Paul Millsap.
NBA Insider Marc Stein (h/t HoopsHype) recently reported that Brooklyn has all but promised the 36-year-old a change of scenery.
"They basically told him that they would try to find him a new home," he wrote. "The rumblings have been that they want to trade Millsap for a shooter."
Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported last month that the Nets and Millsap were looking to find the veteran a new team.
According to Fischer, the belief is that Millsap would prefer to land with the Bulls, while the Los Angeles Lakers are interested in him as a buyout candidate.
"While it's believed Paul Millsap would prefer to land in Chicago, having a connection to Bulls lead executive Arturas Karnisovas from their shared Denver days, Los Angeles has been mentioned as a suitor for Millsap should he reach the buyout market," Fischer wrote.
While there hasn't been any buzz on the Bulls eying Millsap, it appears the four-time All-Star would be happy to land in Chicago for the second half of the season.
Bulls' Offer for Jakob Poeltl Was Rejected
The Bulls did try to acquire 26-year-old center Jakob Poeltl from the San Antonio Spurs. However, their offer was rejected, according to Stein (h/t Rob Schaefer of NBC Sports Chicago).
"While the specifics are unknown, Stein reports the Bulls' offer was 'centered around a future first-round pick,' but was 'rebuffed' by San Antonio," Schaefer wrote. "Poeltl, Stein reports, is 'among the most coveted centers in the league.'"
Stein had reported previously that San Antonio was looking for a young player and a first-round pick in exchange for the Austrian.
Adding another center to a rotation currently led by Nikola Vucevic would make a lot of sense for Chicago. However, it appears that a deal involving Poeltl isn't going to happen unless the Bulls are willing to up their offer before Thursday.
Poeltl has appeared in 44 games this season and has averaged 13.3 points, 2.8 assists and nine rebounds.