Lakers Rumors: Examining Trade Whispers Surrounding Los Angeles

0 of 3

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

It's safe to say that the 2021-22 season hasn't gone as the Los Angeles Lakers would have hoped. With a disappointing 26-28 record, Los Angeles would be a play-in team if the postseason began today.

Obviously, that's not what the Lakers envisioned when they traded for Russell Westbrook during the offseason. On Saturday, Westbrook was benched late in an overtime win against the New York Knicks.

"Guys competed. We won the game and that's all that matters," Westbrook told reporters.

Like their current record, the Lakers likely didn't predict having to win in spite of Westbrook, who had five points and four turnovers Saturday. Heading into Thursday's trade deadline, L.A. has to be thinking of ways to retool the roster in order to spark a playoff run.

Might Los Angeles successfully pull the plug on the Westbrook experiment at the deadline? Who might the Lakers target? Let's dive into the latest buzz.