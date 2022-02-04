6 Prospects Flying Up NFL Draft Boards After Senior Bowl Week

0 of 6

Butch Dill/Associated Press

By this point in the NFL draft cycle, scouts, coaches and analysts have watched all the tape that's out there on this year's class.

But that doesn't mean big boards and draft plans are set; predraft activities, from the Senior Bowl to the combine and pro days, can cause player rankings in mock drafts to move like a see-saw.

The Senior Bowl will be played Saturday, but the week of practices leading up to it showed prospects in a new light, impacting scouts and analysts on the ground and changing conventional wisdom.

Let's take a closer look at six prospects in particular who improved their draft stocks this week in Mobile, Alabama. Some even did enough to move from Day 2 to Day 1 of the draft.

You can see these prospects in action when the National Team faces the American Team at 2:30 p.m. ET on NFL Network.