Senior Bowl Daily Notebook: QB Class Remains a Question Mark After Day 1

Senior Bowl Daily Notebook: QB Class Remains a Question Mark After Day 1February 2, 2022
The top senior prospects and early graduates will start their journeys to the NFL in Mobile, Alabama, competing among peers within three months of the 2022 draft.
Split between the American and National Teams coached by the Detroit Lions' and New York Jets' staffs, respectively, prospects will take the field for three practices Tuesday through Thursday and then play in Saturday's Senior Bowl game at Hancock Whitney Stadium at the University of South Alabama.
With one-on-one and team drills, spectators will see iron sharpen iron as players test their skills.
Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy works hard to put together the annual event, which jump-starts draft season for players, media members and teams, giving everyone an initial look at some of the NFL's future stars.
On Tuesday, several prospects made the most of the first opportunity to elevate their draft stock.
Did any of the quarterbacks emerge as the leader of the pack? Who's making a push for first-round consideration? Let's dive into the biggest takeaways from Tuesday's practices.
Kenny Pickett Declines Hand Size Measurement, Stands out at Practice
Aside from his performance on the field, Kenny Pickett has a unique storyline concerning his hand size.
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Pickett skipped hand measurements because of his double-jointed thumbs, which means the thumb points inward toward the palm instead of outward for a true estimation.
We won't know Pickett's hand size until the NFL Scouting Combine, but he made a strong impression otherwise.
Jim Nagy talked about Pickett's demeanor and compared him to Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who also took criticism for his hand size entering the 2020 draft.
"He's got a really cool way about him," Nagy said. "Kind of reminds me a little bit of Burrow when I got to know Joe through this process. He’s just, guys gravitate to him. He’s a leader."
Bryan Perez of The Draft Network took a close look at Pickett on the practice field and saw a polished prospect who's primed to become a Day 1 pick.
"Pickett wasn’t perfect…but he showcased a live arm, smooth and efficient mechanics, and perhaps most importantly, he didn’t have any bad moments that stood out. He did throw an interception that was the result of a bobbled ball by tight end Trey McBride but if any of the National Team’s quarterbacks looked like a prospect who could end up being a first-round pick, it was Pickett."
As draft prospects go through intense scrutiny over the next three months, Pickett's hand size will come up in discussion, but his workouts and solid body of work (12,303 passing yards, 81 touchdown passes and 32 interceptions) could overshadow those concerns.
Verone McKinley III Added to National Team Roster
Jim Nagy announced that Verone McKinley III will arrive for Senior Bowl practices Wednesday. He'll become the lone representative for Oregon in Mobile.
Technically, McKinley is a fourth-year sophomore, but prospects who have completed their collegiate eligibility can participate in the event. Despite his late entrance, he'll likely turn heads right away.
At his best, McKinley looks like a ball magnet in the secondary. He's coming out of the college ranks with exceptional ball skills and production similar to fellow Oregon product Jevon Holland, who went to the Miami Dolphins in the second round of the last year's draft. The former has a little more fluidity in his movement though.
Last season, McKinley recorded 77 tackles, six interceptions and six pass breakups, which boosted his profile among 2022 prospects. As a deep safety, he can read the field and make impact plays on the ball, though coaches could also move him into the slot because of his instincts and willingness to support the run defense.
Edge Jermaine Johnson Raises His Stock Significantly
Jermaine Johnson II will hear his name called early in the draft.
After a standout 2021 term at Florida State, logging 17.5 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks, Johnson carried that momentum to Hancock Whitney Stadium Tuesday.
Joe Marino of The Draft Network had a glowing assessment of Johnson's reps.
"Florida State EDGE Jermaine Johnson dominated #SeniorBowl practice today just like he did all season long for the Noles," Marino tweeted.
Jon Ledyard of Pewter Report captured a one-on-one drill in which Johnson used speed, power and good hand placement to drive his opponent backward. With leverage and force, he easily won the rep.
Jim Nagy posted video of a one-on-one drill between Johnson and Kentucky's Darian Kinnard, who according to Pro Football Focus' Austin Gayle had a strong outing. The former Seminole finished the rep with authority, putting the 6'5", 345-pound offensive tackle on his back.
By the end of the week, analysts and scouts may firmly place Johnson in the first round of their draft boards.
QB Malik Willis Looks Impressive Though Inconsistent
NFL teams that put a premium on a quarterback's physical tools will keep a close eye on Malik Willis. He has the flashy arm talent and mobility that heightens his ceiling, though scouts will likely want to see consistency in the signal-caller's pocket presence and how he matches up with top-notch competition.
Those in attendance saw Willis' highs and lows through practice.
Bleacher Report's Ian Kenyon noted the gap between Willis' arm strength and velocity of the passes from the rest of the quarterbacks. Yet he also saw some concerning off-target throws.
"Willis has the strongest arm here, but also had some of the worst misses of the day," Kenyon noted.
The Draft Network's Joe Marino had a similar assessment, which he tweeted after practices.
"The best way I can sum up Liberty QB Malik Willis' performance today during #SeniorBowl practices is that he had the 5 best throws of the day and the 5 worst throws of the day. #NFLDraft."
While Willis' arm strength and movement in the pocket will catch the eye of spectators through the week, the prevailing assessment of his time in Mobile could come down to the signal-caller's performance in the Senior Bowl game Saturday.
TE Trey McBride Showcases Exceptional Hands
Trey McBride garnered some attention in the pass-catching drills, which allowed him to establish himself as the top tight end in the class.
In a one-on-one matchup against Baylor's Jalen Pitre, McBride's size, strength and focus became apparent when he fought through contact, tracked the ball and shrugged off the defender after the catch (h/t Cole Thompson of Fan Nation).
Off the line of scrimmage, McBride used his hands to free himself for a smooth catch over the middle (h/t Pewter Report).
Bleacher Report's Ian Kenyon thought McBride looked and played the part of a top draft prospect.
"Trey McBride looked fantastic," Kenyon commented. "Huge lower body, caught everything, strong, bullied guys on the field."
Following a productive 2021 campaign with 90 catches for 1,121 yards and a touchdown, McBride continues to pick up steam in the early stages of the draft evaluation process. He's a potential top-40 pick that can climb into the back end of the first round if a team prioritizes the need for a pass-catching tight end.
OL Zion Johnson Makes Strong Impression During and After Practice
According to NFL.com's Chase Goodbread, Zion Johnson held his own during one-on-one drills while his fellow offensive linemen on the National Team had a rough outing.
"Most of the National-team OLs struggled in 1-on-1s today. Johnson did not. Versatile, athletic, powerful," Goodbread tweeted.
Johnson stonewalled UCLA defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia multiple times, using inside leverage and a strong lower-body base. He also took snaps at center, which may boost his stock.
Eric Mac Lain of the ACC Network and ESPN spotted Johnson taking reps at the pivot and said the Boston College product was "looking smooth."
Johnson took his practice regime a step further after the live reps. ESPN's Jordan Reid saw the versatile offensive lineman work on snapping the ball following the National Team's drills session.
"Boston College IOL Zion Johnson (#77) was the only National team OL to stay after practice. Knowing that he's never played center or snapped before, he stayed out until the American team QBs came on the field in order to get extra reps. He was the best player on the field today," Reid tweeted.
On the collegiate level, Johnson played left tackle and left guard. If he sharpens his technique at center and shows some improvement, coaching staffs will favorably weigh that into their evaluations leading up to draft day.
