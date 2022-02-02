Senior Bowl Daily Notebook: QB Class Remains a Question Mark After Day 1

0 of 6

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The top senior prospects and early graduates will start their journeys to the NFL in Mobile, Alabama, competing among peers within three months of the 2022 draft.

Split between the American and National Teams coached by the Detroit Lions' and New York Jets' staffs, respectively, prospects will take the field for three practices Tuesday through Thursday and then play in Saturday's Senior Bowl game at Hancock Whitney Stadium at the University of South Alabama.

With one-on-one and team drills, spectators will see iron sharpen iron as players test their skills.

Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy works hard to put together the annual event, which jump-starts draft season for players, media members and teams, giving everyone an initial look at some of the NFL's future stars.

On Tuesday, several prospects made the most of the first opportunity to elevate their draft stock.

Did any of the quarterbacks emerge as the leader of the pack? Who's making a push for first-round consideration? Let's dive into the biggest takeaways from Tuesday's practices.