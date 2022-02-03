Fantasy Basketball 2022: Pickups and NBA Waiver-Wire Adds After February 2

0 of 3

Nate Billings/Associated Press

Whether plugging a temporary void due to injury or finding a long-term replacement for a disappointing player, the waiver wire continues to be a fountain of opportunity.

Embodying that opportunity is February 2's star of the night: the Indiana Pacers' Terry Taylor.

The 22-year-old made the most of his two-way contract by dropping 24 points and 16 rebounds, delighting the three percent of Yahoo fantasy managers who roster him.

While Taylor heads a list of intriguing options, he's far from alone. For those in shallower leagues, players such as the Los Angeles Clippers' Amir Coffey and Sacramento Kings' Davion Mitchell deserve attention.

For those in deeper leagues, we'll look at three players who are rostered in less than 33 percent of leagues: Taylor, the San Antonio Spurs' Devin Vassell and the Houston Rockets' Garrison Mathews. All three are forwards, so if you're in need of bigs, consider the Golden State Warriors' Kevon Looney and Brooklyn Nets' Nicolas Claxton.