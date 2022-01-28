B/R NBA Power Rankings: Where All 30 Teams Rank as Trade Deadline Looms

0 of 30

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

As we approach the NBA's trade deadline and All-Star Weekend, there seems to be a little shapeshifting within the title-contending tier.

Upswings from the Philadelphia 76ers and Denver Nuggets have their centers back in the MVP conversation for the second year in a row. And if Nikola Jokic gets Jamal Murray back and Joel Embiid gets some help in exchange for Ben Simmons, both could make deep playoff runs.

On the other end of the spectrum, absences from Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell have the Utah Jazz in a virtual free fall down the Western Conference standings.

Over the next week-and-a-half leading up to the deadline, those teams and others can make moves to eventually challenge the Phoenix Suns, who've held down the top spot for weeks.