3 Trade Targets for 76ers to Pursue at 2022 Deadline

Stephen Gosling/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers remain the team to watch at the 2022 NBA trade deadline—even if there are no guarantees they will get anything done.

They have the trade market's top chip in 25-year-old All-Star Ben Simmons, but they might not cash it in until the offseason. The Sixers could stretch this into the summer to chase bigger fish "unless [they are] blown away at the deadline," per The Athletic's Shams Charania and Sam Amick.

That might make sense to maximize Simmons' trade value, but it could also take the wind out of the Sixers' sails this season, which would be an absolute bummer with Joel Embiid delivering another MVP-caliber campaign.

Should the right offer surface between now and the Feb. 10 cutoff, though, you would think this front office would have to pounce. The following three players in particular could pique Philadelphia's interest.