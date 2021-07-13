Ben Simmons Trade Rumors: 76ers Start Talks, Want 'All-Star-Caliber' Player in Return

AP Photo/Nick Wass

The Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly willing to part with All-Star guard Ben Simmons this offseason for the right price.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Sixers have "opened up trade conversations" and "engaged with teams" regarding Simmons. Charania added that a source said the 76ers are asking for an "All-Star-caliber player" in return.

Simmons, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NBA draft, is a three-time All-Star and is just shy of 25 years old, but he has been viewed as a likely trade candidate since his poor performance in the 2021 NBA playoffs.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.