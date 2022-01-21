Way-Too-Early College Football Head Coach Hot Seat Predictions

0 of 11

Coaching changes are a way of life in college football, but this past year was unprecedented. Programs like Oklahoma, USC, Florida, LSU, Notre Dame, Oregon, Miami, Virginia Tech and Washington were all searching for new coaches at one point or another.

As a result, at least 28 FBS head coaches will be roaming a different sideline in 2022.

Plenty of head coaches will be safe next season because their teams are performing well, they've already bolted for another place, or a combination of both. That doesn't mean everybody has a free pass, though.

Pressure will mount for some coaches if their teams don't perform next season, including some big names.

Middle Tennessee's Rick Stockstill and North Texas' Seth Littrell just missed this list, but they could easily be included if their teams are no-shows. While Stanford's David Shaw warranted consideration, it's just hard to see the Cardinal parting with him.

Here's a look at which coaches could find themselves on the hot seat next season.