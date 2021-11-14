Texas Loses 5th Straight Game for 1st Time Since 1956 After Kansas' Stunning Upset

John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Texas Longhorns were on the wrong side of history in a 57-56 overtime loss to the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday night, marking their fifth consecutive defeat.

Texas had not lost five straight games since 1956, per Yahoo Sports College Football.

With the loss, Steve Sarkisian also became the first Texas coach to start his career 4-6. Sarkisian was hired in January to replace Tom Herman.

As for Kansas, it was the Jayhawks' first Big 12 road win since October 2008 and ended their 56-game conference road losing streak.

While Texas scored a touchdown in overtime to take a 56-49 lead, the Jayhawks answered on their possession and went for a two-point conversion to win the game instead of settling for the extra point.

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels was impressive in the win, completing 21-of-30 passes for 202 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. He added another 45 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Running back Devin Neal also had a great game, recording 169 total yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns.

As for Texas, quarterback Casey Thompson completed 30-of-43 passes for 358 yards, six touchdowns and one interception. Wide receiver Xavier Worthy caught 14 passes for 152 yards and three scores in the loss.

Saturday's win was just Kansas' second victory over Texas dating back to 2000. The only other time the Jayhawks had beaten the Longhorns came in 2016 when they won 24-21 in overtime.

Another interesting note: Texas has 52 players rated as four stars or higher as recruits. Kansas has one. In addition, only four teams have lost multiple games to Kansas since 2011: Central Michigan, South Dakota, Southeast Missouri State...and Texas.

Kansas is now 2-8 on the season. The team's only other win this season came in September against South Dakota.