The Biggest 'What-Ifs?' of the 2021 College Football Season

Tim Heitman/Associated Press

When the final whistle sounds on the 2021 college football season, one program will be celebrating a national title.

Look around the nation, however, and a handful of teams will be thinking about a result that stopped them from standing on that stage. One loss, for example, prevented a championship run for programs such as Notre Dame and Oklahoma State.

As we approach the title showdown between No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia on Monday at Lucas Oil Stadium, we're exploring those alternate realities.

Now, the butterfly effect is ignored. If you flip a September loss to a win, several factors—game prep, practices and future results—undoubtedly could change in subsequent weeks too. In the interest of precision, we're altering one specific piece of the 2021 season.

You'll see, though, that a couple of losses in particular also played a key role in a wild coaching carousel.