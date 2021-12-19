Updated Trade-Target Lists for Every NBA Team

0 of 30

David Dow/Getty Images

There's a reason the best NBA plans are sketched on whiteboards and not written in permanent marker.

Wish lists constantly evolve.

Needs change. Wants change. Injuries create voids. Players come and go from the trade market. Old problems get corrected, and new ones take their place.

So, even if you, say, mapped out every team's needs a few weeks ago—like we did here—you'll need to keep refreshing the trade-target list between now and the Feb. 10 deadline.

Which is why we're here—and why you're here—to find out what has changed and what has stayed the same since we last provided each club with a #TradeSZN shopping list.