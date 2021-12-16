Pelicans' Zion Williamson Out at Least 4-6 Weeks After Injection on Foot Injury

AP Photo/Alex Goodlett

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson will be out for at least one more month.

The Pelicans announced on Thursday that Williamson received a "biologic injection into the fracture site to stimulate bone healing in his right foot" and he will undergo further imaging tests in four to six weeks.

New Orleans also noted Williamson will be limited to low impact, partial weight-bearing activities for an extended period as he continues to recover from his ongoing foot issues.

Any injury update for Williamson is sure to draw attention considering his history in the early portion of his career. His debut in his rookie season in 2019-20 was delayed because of health concerns, and he played 24 games during his first year in the NBA.

While he appeared in 61 games in 2020-21, he missed the start of his third season in 2021-22 because of a foot injury.

The Pelicans released a statement earlier this month revealing the Duke product suffered a setback during his rehab meaning "the volume and intensity of his training will be reduced for an extended period to help allow for further bone healing."

New Orleans made Williamson its franchise player when it selected him with the No. 1 pick of the 2019 draft. He looked the part in his second season when he averaged 27.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game behind 61.1 percent shooting from the field.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Still, injury concerns have become a defining theme of Williamson's career to this point, which is a worrisome development for a franchise that is so dependent on him living up to expectations.

A four-to-six-week timetable means another update on Williamson's status will likely come between mid-January and early February.