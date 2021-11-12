Marvin Bagley III Trade Rumors: Pistons Team to Watch for Kings PF

Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images

The Detroit Pistons are reportedly interested in acquiring Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III.

NBA reporter Marc Stein relayed the news on his Substack (h/t Jack Maloney of CBS Sports).

"While in Detroit, I was advised to put the Pistons down as a team to watch as a trade suitor for the Kings' disgruntled Marvin Bagley III.

"No trade anywhere is considered likely, sources stressed, until after Dec. 15 arrives and the league's pool of players eligible to be dealt grows considerably. That's the date that trade restrictions on numerous players who signed new contracts in free agency in August gets lifted.

"The Pistons, though, have been tracking Bagley since last season, league sources said—long before the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 fell completely out of favor in Sacramento."

Bagley has played just 10 minutes for the Kings this season as he's fallen out of head coach Luke Walton's rotation entirely. He also reportedly refused to check in during the second half of the Kings' 109-104 loss to the Phoenix Suns, according to Sean Cunningham of ABC10:

The Kings selected Bagley with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft. The ex-Duke star has averaged 14.4 points on 50.0 percent shooting and 7.5 rebounds for his career.

Things have not gone well for Bagley in Sacramento, to the point where his father, Marvin Bagley Jr., tweeted at the Kings to request a trade on behalf of his son in January.

A fresh start for both sides would be the best result at this juncture with the relationship between the player and team appearing to be unredeemable.

Detroit could be a good option for Bagley. The Pistons are a rebuilding team with plenty of young players, with Cade Cunningham serving as the centerpiece for their future.

Bagley likely wouldn't be put in the starting lineup with Jerami Grant and Saddiq Bey holding down the fort at forward, but he could find himself with consistent playing time off the bench as he develops his game.

The beginning of his career has been largely disappointing, but the story of his NBA tenure certainly hasn't been written just yet with the forward turning just 23 years old in March.