Fantasy Football Week 14 Rankings: Latest Position-by-Position Rundown

Fantasy Football Week 14 Rankings: Latest Position-by-Position RundownDecember 11, 2021
Well, that Thursday night game ended up being pretty interesting. What seemed like a one-sided, single-pronged Dalvin Cook showcase ended up turning into a near-historic contest with big fantasy scores.
So where does that leave us in the final week of most leagues' fantasy regular season? Playing it cool if we enjoyed some of the boom players and picking up the slack if we got boomed on.
With a number of injuries still muddying Week 14, lineups will probably need to be adjusted until game time. But you can start setting expectations and roster foundations with rankings for the major skill positions.
Quarterback
1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs (vs. Las Vegas Raiders)
2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (at Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
3. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals (vs. Los Angeles Rams)
4. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers (vs. Chicago Bears)
5. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. Buffalo Bills)
6. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens (at Cleveland Browns)
7. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams (at Arizona Cardinals)
8. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys (at Washington Football Team)
9. Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints (at New York Jets)
10. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks (at Houston Texans)
We're going against the grain a little here, as FantasyPros' expert consensus rankings (ECR) have Mahomes down at No. 6. And, to be fair, that's pretty reasonable—Mahomes has hit 20-plus fantasy points just twice since Week 5.
But that sloppy stretch did include the 2018 MVP's biggest game this year. And, coincidentally, it came against the Raiders in Week 10. During that matchup, he dropped 406 yards and five touchdowns in a 41-14 win (the only game in Kansas City's past four in which an opponent scored double-digit points).
Divisional games get spicy and, if the Raiders can get something on the board, Mahomes should bounce back with a high floor and a massive ceiling.
Running Back
1. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers (vs. New York Giants)
2. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints (at New York Jets)
3. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders (at Kansas City Chiefs)
4. Antonio Gibson, Washington Football Team (vs. Dallas Cowboys)
5. Leonard Fournette, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. Buffalo Bills)
6. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals (vs. San Francisco 49ers)
7. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns (vs. Baltimore Ravens)
8. Cordarrelle Patterson, Atlanta Falcons (at Carolina Panthers)
9. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs (vs. Las Vegas Raiders)
10. D'Onta Foreman, Tennessee Titans (vs. Jacksonville Jaguars)
With Keenan Allen out, 10.1 targets per game are vacated for the Chargers—principally coming in the short and intermediate areas of the field. Some of those will go to Mike Williams (if he plays) and Jalen Guyton on the outside, as well as some to the rookie Josh Palmer, who will fill Allen's role in the slot.
But Ekeler, who already averages 5.9 targets per game, should get more work too. That's a neat cherry on top for a top-tier running back already in a favorable matchup.
The Giants aren't slouches defensively despite their overall struggles, but Ekeler is the top back on a team projected to win—and his receiving acumen is likely to be even more important to the game plan than ever.
Also, for anyone wondering why D'Onta Foreman is in the top 10. He's looking much better since coming back from injury, now averaging 4.6 yards per carry on double-digit carries per game. And he faces a Jaguars defense that's given up 143.8 yards per game on the ground over its past four outings.
Wide Receiver
1. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams (at Arizona Cardinals)
2. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers (vs. Chicago Bears)
3. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills (at Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
4. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs (vs. Las Vegas Raiders)
5. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys (at Washington Football Team)
6. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. Buffalo Bills)
7. D.K. Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks (at Houston Texans)
8. Hunter Renfrow, Las Vegas Raiders (at Kansas City Chiefs)
9. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. Buffalo Bills)
10. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals (vs. Los Angeles Rams)
It's just hard to bet against Kupp. The Cardinals have a strong defense and Kupp will draw attention, but that hasn't meant much this season.
Through 12 games, Kupp is averaging 11.3 targets and has dipped below 10 just once. In a divisional game between two high-powered teams with playoff implications on the line, Kupp is likely to be needed for even more work.
DraftKings has the Rams-Cardinals matchup as one of the week’s highest over/unders. Even if LA wants to run the ball, the pigskin will probably need to get airborne, and when it does, it goes to Kupp.
Tight End
1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs (vs. Las Vegas Raiders)
2. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers (at Cincinnati Bengals)
3. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens (at Cleveland Browns)
4. Rob Gronkowski, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. Buffalo Bills)
5. Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills (at Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
6. Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys (at Washington Football Team)
7. Zach Ertz, Arizona Cardinals (vs. Los Angeles Rams)
8. Ricky Seals-Jones, Washington Football Team (vs. Dallas Cowboys)
9. Foster Moreau, Las Vegas Raiders (at Kansas City Chiefs)
10. Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears (at Green Bay Packers)
Tight end is a fantasy hellscape, and even Travis Kelce hasn't gone unscathed. The bad news: In his last five games, he's hit double-digit targets just once. The good news: That highly targeted game was against the Raiders.
On a five-game winning streak, the Chiefs have hit their stride and are building for the playoffs. While the defense is buzzing, they'll want the offense to start humming too. That starts with Mahomes and Kelce.
In Week 10, Kelce secured eight of 10 targets for 119 yards against Las Vegas. In the Raiders' three weeks since, they've given up three touchdowns to tight ends. If Kansas City wants to regain its offensive momentum heading toward the playoffs, look for Mahomes and Kelce to take advantage of their matchup.