Fantasy Football Week 14 Rankings: Latest Position-by-Position Rundown

Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press

Well, that Thursday night game ended up being pretty interesting. What seemed like a one-sided, single-pronged Dalvin Cook showcase ended up turning into a near-historic contest with big fantasy scores.

So where does that leave us in the final week of most leagues' fantasy regular season? Playing it cool if we enjoyed some of the boom players and picking up the slack if we got boomed on.

With a number of injuries still muddying Week 14, lineups will probably need to be adjusted until game time. But you can start setting expectations and roster foundations with rankings for the major skill positions.