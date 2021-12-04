Raiders' Rooting Guide for NFL Playoff Implications of Week 13

0 of 3

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders' epic Thanksgiving win over the Dallas Cowboys didn't just snap a three-game losing streak—it reignited the team's hope that it could make the playoffs.

Make no mistake, the road to get there is difficult. The AFC is loaded with good-not-great teams this season, and it's possible that even 10-7 wouldn't get it done. But with the Raiders sitting at 6-5, finishing at 10-7 isn't out of the question.

Las Vegas is ninth in the conference, with the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers directly ahead of them in the AFC West logjam. With games against both teams left on the schedule, it's not out of the realm of possibility for Las Vegas to climb the standings.

Even with wins over their divisional foes, the Raiders will still need some help to make sure they get in. Here are three outcomes their fans can root for in Week 13 to help ensure the Raiders a playoff spot.