Lakers News: LeBron Talks Suspension, Frank Vogel on Talen Horton-Tucker & More

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers pulled back to .500 on Wednesday with a 124-116 win over the Indiana Pacers. The game marked the return of star LeBron James following a one-game suspension. James finished with 39 points, six assists and five rebounds while fellow standout Anthony Davis sat out due to illness.

It's been a struggle for the Lakers to reach 10 wins, largely due to injuries. James, Davis, Talen Horton-Tucker and others have missed games this season. Meanwhile, prized offseason acquisition Russell Westbrook continues to underwhelm.

Poor defense has also been a problem for Los Angeles, as the Lakers rank just 19th in defensive rating, per NBA.com.

There's still time for L.A. to right the proverbial ship and make a postseason run, of course. Heading into Friday's game against the Sacramento Kings, though, there's still plenty of work to be done. Here, we'll dive into the latest on James, Horton-Tucker and that aforementioned defense.