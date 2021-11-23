MLB Free Agents 2021: Latest Rumors, Predictions for Giants, Steven Matz, More

1 of 3

Gail Burton/Associated Press

Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported former Blue Jays lefty Steven Matz is expected to sign with a new team before Thanksgiving. "He's had a lot of interest, including the Mets checking in on a possible reunion," he added.

Anthony Franco of MLBTradeRumors.com said the incumbent Jays, Red Sox, Dodgers, Cardinals and Angels are also in the mix.

The southpaw is a solid starter, allowing just 18 homers and 43 balls in 29 starts in 2021. Both his ERA (3.82) and ground ball percentage (45.6) were among the best of his career.

It was a bounce-back campaign for Statz, who played his way out of New York following a sub-par 2020 season.

That he has the amount of interest from hopeful playoff contenders is a testament to what he accomplished last season. On the surface, the fact that the Blue Jays took a chance on him would give them an advantage in the sweepstakes.

That he is so familiar with the Mets organization and the team is showing a desire to bring him back into the fold might weigh heavily, too.

The other teams may be in better shape to make a postseason run given what they accomplished this season, but it most likely comes down to Toronto and New York, with the highest bidder winning out.