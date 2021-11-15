3 Takeaways from Eagles' Week 10 Win

0 of 3

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles have had better results on the road than at home this season. While they're still winless at Lincoln Financial Field, the Eagles are routinely bringing back road wins with them to Philadelphia. And they added another one on Sunday.

In what looked to be a challenging matchup against the Denver Broncos, the Eagles took control early at Empower Field at Mile High and went on to notch a 30-13 victory. Philadelphia improved to 4-6 this season.

The Eagles outscored the Broncos 10-0 in the first quarter, but Denver responded with 10 straight points to tie it back up in the second quarter. Philadelphia took a 17-10 lead on Jalen Hurts' five-yard touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith with three minutes, seven seconds remaining before halftime, and then it led the rest of the way.

Here are three takeaways from the Eagles' Week 10 win.