3 Takeaways from Steelers' Week 10 Tie

0 of 3

Don Wright/Associated Press

A tie isn't as bad as a loss, but it was far from the result the Pittsburgh Steelers were seeking when they welcomed the winless Detroit Lions to Heinz Field on Sunday afternoon. Especially with the way that the Steelers had been playing of late.

Pittsburgh's four-game winning streak came to an end with a 16-16 tie, while Detroit ended its 12-game losing streak that dated back to last season. It was the first tie to occur in the NFL since a matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3 of the 2020 season.

The Steelers made a pair of costly mistakes in overtime, as they lost two fumbles. And their only other possession during the extra period was a three-and-out. The Lions had two punts and a missed field goal in OT before their lateral play to end the game came up short.

Here are three takeaways from Pittsburgh's Week 10 tie.