Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Debating Difficult Fantasy Football Lineup Decisions

Jacob Kupferman/Associated Press

Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season has gotten off to a surprising start. On Thursday night, the Baltimore Ravens were dominated by the Miami Dolphins, much to the chagrin of many a fantasy manager.

The real-world takeaway is that there just doesn't appear to be a dominant team at the top of the AFC. In fantasy, though, it's a reminder that even seemingly must-start matchups can end in disappointment.

The Dolphins have allowed the second-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season. Ravens signal-caller Lamar Jackson finished with 238 passing yards, one touchdown, one interception and 39 rushing yards—for a good, not great 16.42 points.

Tough matchups can be even harder on the fantasy bottom line, and knowing who to start and who to sit can mean the difference between a win and a loss. Here, we'll dive into five of the toughest matchups/situations of Week 10 and provide our thoughts on how things might play out.

As a quick reminder, the Cincinnati Bengals, Chicago Bears, New York Giants and Houston Texans are on bye this week. All choices are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.