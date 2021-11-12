Giants' Rooting Guide for 2021 NFL Draft Implications of Week 10

0 of 3

John Munson/Associated Press

The New York Giants will sit back in Week 10 and hope their draft stock improves through a few wins from teams projected to pick around them.

Entering Sunday, the Giants have the No. 8 and No. 9 selections in the first round, per Tankathon.com.

The first of those two picks is New York's own selection. The second is the one it acquired from the Chicago Bears when the NFC North side traded up for Justin Fields in the 2021 NFL draft.

With the Bears also on a Week 10 bye, the Giants need to turn their rooting interests to the other three-win teams in the NFL to clear away some potential tiebreakers.