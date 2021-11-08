3 Takeaways from Browns' Week 9 Win

0 of 3

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

It's been a wildly up-and-down season for the Cleveland Browns thus far. Coming into Sunday's matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals, it seemed like Cleveland could be reaching for the panic button.

The Browns had just dropped a winnable game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, they were sitting at 4-4, they had just pulled the plug on wideout Odell Beckham Jr., and their vaunted offense had scored 41 points over its last three games.

Then, the Browns went into Cincinnati and rolled the Bengals. They dominated on the ground, produced huge plays on defense and got enough out of the passing game to keep Cincinnati on its heels.

One game isn't going to save Cleveland's season, but it was a reminder that when the 5-4 Browns are close to healthy, they can be scary good. Here's what else we learned during Cleveland's 41-16 win over Cincinnati in Week 9.