Breeders' Cup 2021 Post Positions: Horse Odds, Prize Money Predictions and Odds

John Minchillo/Associated Press

Race day has finally arrived, and for horse-racing fans, there couldn't be a finer place to be on a fall day than Del Mar Racetrack.

The 2021 Breeders' Cup at Del Mar kicked off Friday with the Juvenile races. Saturday will feature multiple events and will culminate with the Breeders' Cup Classic.

Annually the horse-racing event of the fall, this year's Breeders' Cup Classic promises to be no different. Several championship horses will participate, including Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit and Belmont Stakes winner Essential Quality.

Below you'll find a look at the entire field, the post positions, the latest odds via BreedersCup.com, the latest buzz and more.

2021 Breeders' Cup Longines Classic

Where: Del Mar Racetrack



When: Saturday, November 6

Post Time: 8:40 ET

Post Positions and Odds

1. Tripoli 15-1

2. Express Train 20-1

3. Hot Rod Charlie 4-1

4. Essential Quality 3-1

5. Knicks Go 5-2

6. Art Collector 8-1

7. Stilleto Boy 30-1

8. Medina Spirit 4-1

9. Max Player 8-1

Preview and Predictions

Plenty will be at stake in this year's Longines Breeders' Cup Classic, including bragging rights and a fair bit of folding money.

According to Mike Curry of America's Best Racing, the total purse will be $6 million, with $3.3 million going to the winner. Last year's winner, Authentic, brought home $3.12 million, while Improbable took $1.02 million for second place and Global Campaign took $540,000 for third.

The race also figures to be important in the race for the Eclipse Awards and American Horse of the Year—an unofficial, independent award, though nevertheless prestigious. Last year's recipient, Authentic, also won the Kentucky Derby and the Breeders' Cup.

Along with Medina Spirit and Essential Quality, early favorites include Hot Rod Charlie—who finished third at the Kentucky Derby and second at the Belmont—and Knicks Go.

Like Essential Quality, Knicks Go is a Brad H. Cox-trained horse with enough speed to run with what is a loaded field—it's worth noting that relative long-shot Express Train has two wins and a further four top-three finishes in seven races this year.

"Both horses have had great years and hopefully we can add to their resume," Cox said of Essential Quality and Knicks Go, per Beth Harris of the Associated Press.

Knicks Go might be the faster of the two, though, and should be an early front-runner out of the No. 5 gate if he can find space through the first turn.

"That would give him his best opportunity to win," Cox said, per Bill Finley of Thoroughbred Daily News. "They're going to be going quick. It just depends on how quick they are going and how much pressure he is getting when he goes quick."

Might a dark horse like Express Train or Tripoli surprise and lay claim to being the fall's biggest winner? It's always possible, but favorites are favorites for a reason. This should be a fast and furious race, but don't expect any major surprises.

Prediction

1. Knicks Go

2. Essential Quality

3. Hot Rod Charlie

4. Art Collector