Breeders' Cup 2020 Payouts: Prize Money Purse for Classic and More Races

Breeders' Cup 2020 Payouts: Prize Money Purse for Classic and More RacesNovember 8, 2020
Kentucky Derby winner Authentic took home the Breeders' Cup Classic on Saturday at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Kentucky.
Authentic was the big winner of the day, securing $3,120,000 for winning the main event.
Tanawa took home the Breeders' Cup Turf and earned the second-biggest prize at $2,080,000. Other winners included Monomoy Girl, Order of Australia, Whitmore, Audarya, Knicks Go, Glass Slippers and Gamine.
Classic
1. Authentic: $3,120,000
2. Improbable: $1,020,000
3. Global Campaign: $540,000
Total Purse: $6 million
News and Notes
Authentic has finished first or second in all nine of his lifetime races. His six first-place results include the Breeders' Cup Classic, Kentucky Derby and Haskell Stakes.
Authentic, who did not take part in the Belmont Stakes, finished second to Swiss Skydiver in the Preakness Stakes to round out his Triple Crown season.
Given his 2020 resume, the Bob Baffert-trained horse should be the frontrunner for Horse of the Year.
Turf
1. Tarnawa: $2,080,000
2. Magical: $680,000
Total Purse: $4 million
News and Notes
Tarnawa, a four-year-old filly, has won her five previous races and seven of her last eight. She was ridden by Ireland Champion Jockey Colin Keane, who picked Tarnawa up as a spare ride, per Horse Racing Ireland.
The win was also Keane's first at the Breeders' Cup.
"This is the icing on the cake after a brilliant year," Keane said. "It's just lovely to get this victory to take home."
Distaff
1. Monomoy Girl: $1,040,000
2. Valiance: $340,000
Total Purse: $2 million
News and Notes
Monomoy Girl bested a tough field that included Preakness Stakes champion Swiss Skydiver to take home the Distaff. The filly has been nothing short of dominant during a career that has included 13 first-place finishes and two second-place results.
"Monomoy Girl has to be considered one of the best mares we’ve ever seen," ex MLB catcher and horse racing analyst Paul Lo Duca wrote. "A neck and a DQ away from being 15-15. Special. Congrats to [trainer Brad H. Cox] and his team."
Swiss Skydiver finished the race seventh.
Mile
1. Order of Australia: $1,040,000
2. Circus Maximus: $340,000
Total Purse: $2 million
News and Notes
Per Racing TV, jockey PC Boudot picked up Order of Australia as a spare ride following the previous jockey's positive COVID-19 test.
Boudot, who had done the same thing for Audarya in the Filly and Mare Turf earlier in the afternoon en route to a win, guided 40-1 long shot Order of Australia for a personal double here.
Sprint
1. Whitmore: $1,040,000
2. C Z Rocket: $340,000
Total Purse: $2 million
News and Notes
The story of the day arguably goes to Whitmore, a seven-year-old gelding who finally got a Breeders' Cup Sprint win after four tries. His last three attempts resulted in third-, second- and eighth-place finishes.
Whitmore's lengthy resume includes an appearance at the 2016 Kentucky Derby and 14 lifetime wins capped by his latest victory.
Filly and Mare Turf
1. Audarya: $1,040,000
2. Rushing Fall: $340,000
3. Harvey’s Lil Goil: $180,000
Total Purse: $2 million
News and Notes
Struggles earlier in 2020 have given way to great success in the latter half of the year for Audarya, who has now won three of her last four races after opening the season with sixth- and eighth-place results.
The win marked the first Breeders' Cup victory for trainer James Fanshawe as well, per At The Races.
Dirt Mile
1. Knicks Go: $520,000
2. Jesus’ Team: $170,000
3. Sharp Samurai: $90,000
Total Purse: $1 million
News and Notes
Korea Racing Authority's Knicks Go took home the dirt mile in an impressive win over Jesus' Team, who finished third at the Preakness Stakes.
The four-year-old colt had gone nine races without winning until he claimed victory at Keeneland on Oct. 4. Keeneland is apparently a good spot for Knicks Go, as he also won the Breeders' Futurity there in Oct. 2018.
Turf Sprint
1. Glass Slippers: $520,000
2. Wet Your Whistle: $170,000
3. Leinster: $90,000
Total Purse: $1 million
News and Notes
The four-year-old filly Glass Slippers has excelled in 2020 with a pair of first-place finishes and two second-place results.
Per Racing TV, Glass Slippers is the first European-owned horse to win the Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint.
Filly and Mare Sprint
1. Gamine: $520,000
2. Serengeti Empress: $170,000
3. Bell’s the One: $90,000
Total Purse: $1 million
News and Notes
Bob Baffert started and ended the Breeders' Cup on Saturday as a winner thanks to Gamine, who won the Filly & Mare Sprint to kick off the action.
The Baffert-trained horse has won four of her six races in 2020, including a win at the Acorn Stakes in Belmont Park last June.