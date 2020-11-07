Breeders' Cup 2020 Payouts: Prize Money Purse for Classic and More Races

0 of 9

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Kentucky Derby winner Authentic took home the Breeders' Cup Classic on Saturday at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Kentucky.

Authentic was the big winner of the day, securing $3,120,000 for winning the main event.

Tanawa took home the Breeders' Cup Turf and earned the second-biggest prize at $2,080,000. Other winners included Monomoy Girl, Order of Australia, Whitmore, Audarya, Knicks Go, Glass Slippers and Gamine.

You can find official race results via BloodHorse, video replays from the Breeders' Cup Twitter account and some news and notes.