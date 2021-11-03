3 Browns Players Who Need to Step Up Immediately

0 of 3

David Richard/Associated Press

Odell Beckham Jr. needs to play more like the Cleveland Browns' No. 1 wide receiver.

Beckham's struggles in the main receiving categories are one of the reasons why the Browns are mired at the bottom of the AFC North with a 4-4 record.

Cleveland has not played well in the last month. It has lost three of its last four games and its only victory was earned by Case Keenum over the Denver Broncos.

The Browns failed to take advantage of a three-game home stand, and now they have to hit the road to face the Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens in three of the next four contests prior to their Week 13 bye.

If Beckham and others do not turn their play around, the Browns could be closer to a top-10 pick in the 2022 NFL draft pick than a playoff position heading into the bye week.