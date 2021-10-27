Lakers News: Vogel Discusses LeBron's Injury, AD Challenges Westbrook and More

1 of 3

Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

Before the season, James made it known that he doesn't plan to limit himself or play the load-management game in 2021

"I don't play the game thinking about injuries," James said, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin. "And I also feel worse when I play low minutes."

However, head coach Frank Vogel made it very clear that he is going to be cautious with James and his latest injury. According to Kane Pitman of Sporting News, the plan is to take a "marathon" approach to the 2021 season.

Clearly, this means not pushing the 36-year-old James when he's at less than 100 percent. The good news is that James sitting on Tuesday doesn't necessarily mean that the ankle injury is serious.

"He's just day to day, and he'll get evaluated again tomorrow and see what the soreness is like and make a decision then," Vogel said, per Pitman.

And that's the beauty of having a third superstar in Westbrook. Vogel can afford to take the "marathon" approach when it comes to even minor injuries because having two of the Big Three will usually be enough to give Los Angeles a chance.

It won't be a surprise if James sits again on Wednesday, but having him on the court at the end of the season will be far more important than having him in the lineup now.