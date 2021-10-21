Lakers News: Players Talk Opening Loss, Vogel on Westbrook, LeBron Talks Defense

1 of 3

Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

So, things didn't go as expected for Westbrook in his Lakers debut. The two-time scoring champ had just eight points, shot 30.8 percent from the floor and missed all four of his three-point attempts. That's not good, but Davis told Westbrook told Davis that he's been in the same situation.

Davis shot 38.1 percent in a 10-point loss to the Los Angeles Clippers in his debut.

"My first time, I sat next to LB, he looked at me, and he said, 'You're fine, this is Game 1,'" Davis said, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin. "He's laughing. He's joking on the phone. And I'm like, 'Why am I upset then?' ...it's the same thing with Russ. And I told him the same thing. 'I'm the same way you were.' We said some things to him, and he smiled and things like that, so I expect him to be better in the game Friday."

James believes that the pressure of debuting for his hometown team may have impacted Westbrook.

"There probably was just a lot going through his mind, being a kid from L.A. and watching the Lakers growing up and then however many years down the road and now you're putting on a Laker uniform and you're stepping into Staples Center," James said, per McMenamin.

James knows a thing or two about playing for his hometown team.

The reality is that this was only one game, and while Westbrook didn't have the instant impact that some might have expected, there's plenty of time for him to right the proverbial ship.

"I just don't want him to be so hard on himself," James said, per McMenamin.