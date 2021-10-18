Lakers News: LeBron James-Russell Westbrook Partnership, Starting 5, Final Cuts

1 of 3

Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

It seems like every time NBA stars join forces, there are always questions about how touches will be divided between them.

With LeBron James and Russell Westbrook on the same roster, though, that concern might be magnified. Both do their best work with the ball in their hands—they are, among other things, two of the top playmakers in this league.

Their ability to coexist will be one of the key plot points of this entire season, but coach Frank Vogel relayed to reporters the two have already started forming that connection:

"So far there's been great willingness to play off of each other and to read each other. And it's really been pretty seamless in terms of who is bringing it, who is initiating where guys are going to be. And then obviously playing with one another in two-man action. I think that chemistry has been pretty strong to start, but there's definitely a willingness for those guys to share and to sacrifice and to coexist out there."

If James and Westbrook can manage this two-man dance, that will go a long way toward turning the Lakers' biggest dreams into a reality.