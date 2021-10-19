2021-22 NBA Power Rankings: Where Every Team Ranks on Day 1

0 of 30

Morry Gash/Associated Press

Three months ago, the Milwaukee Bucks were hoisting the Larry O'Brien Trophy as the 2020-21 NBA champions.

After a truncated offseason that featured limited superstar movement (but plenty of role player relocations), Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks are set to tip off their title defense.

It won't be an easy road, though. Right now, two teams—the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers—have shorter title odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. And several other teams could conceivably win it all, too.

These power rankings will focus on where teams are right now. A team like the Lakers, one of the few squads who did participate in a star shakeup, will probably need some time to jell. The Nets, currently missing guard Kyrie Irving due to New York's COVID-19 restrictions, could get him back in time for the playoffs.

Instead of a forecast for the upcoming season, think of this as more of a "who would win the Finals if they were held tomorrow" sort of exercise.