Lakers News: Buzz on Anthony Davis at Center, Russell Westbrook Comments, More

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The biggest offseason move for the Lakers this year was the blockbuster trade that brought Westbrook to West Coast after a year with the Washington Wizards. It's a homecoming for the 32-year-old point guard, who was born in Long Beach and played college basketball at UCLA. But that's not the main reason he wanted to join the Lakers. Westbrook wants to earn his first championship ring, and he saw an opportunity to do that by teaming up with James.

Many have wondered how Westbrook will fit into the team as a ball-dominant point guard. After all, James has had plenty of success bringing the ball up the court and running the Lakers' offense. Westbrook seemingly tried to address some of those concerns, telling ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin that he knew they could play together after a joint workout this summer.

"It was going to work," Westbrook said.

Lakers fans will have to hope Westbrook's confidence isn't misplaced. It's easy to see his playing style and limited shooting range—a career 30.5 percent from beyond the arc—disrupting up an offense that figures to center around the brilliant two-man game played by James and Davis. But Westbrook has many talents, and James talked up his ability to run the fast break, telling McMenamin "he ups our pace right away" and also highlighted his talent as a distributor.

"I think what a lot of people don't talk about in his game is how unbelievable of a passer he is. Everyone sees the rebounds, everyone sees the scoring and things of that nature, but his passing, his ability to make guys around him better, that does not get talked about a lot. We all look forward to that, being his teammate," James said, per McMenamin.

Westbrook has averaged a triple-double in four of the last five seasons, and last year, he put up a career-high 11.7 assists per game with the Wizards. We may see a lot more of the playmaking Westbrook this season with so many other great scorers on the team.