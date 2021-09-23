How Every NBA Team Can Solve Its Biggest Problem This Season

1 of 30

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

The Problem: Backcourt stoppers

The Solution: Cam Reddish development, potential Gary Harris buyout

Having two of the worst defensive guards in the NBA in the same backcourt (and possibly sharing the floor at the same time) could become a problem for the Hawks, no matter how talented Trae Young and Lou Williams are offensively.

Marcus Smart signing a four-year, $77 million extension with the Boston Celtics has taken the all-world defender off the trade market, and there's no one currently remaining in free agency who could make a big difference defensively.

Atlanta's first solution could come internally, as Reddish has shown elite defensive potential in his two injury-plagued seasons. At 6'8" and with a 7'1" wingspan, he's already good at playing passing lanes and has the athleticism and foot speed to stick to smaller, quicker players.

With lead ball-handlers seemingly getting bigger and bigger (see Ben Simmons, Luka Doncic and LaMelo Ball, for example), Reddish could be the perfect backcourt defender for the modern game with more time and development.

Harris, currently on an expiring $20.5 million contract with the lowly Orlando Magic, could become a buyout candidate at some point this season and has proven to be a good playoff defender when called upon.