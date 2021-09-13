2021 MLB Playoffs: Seeding Predictions and Round-by-Round Picks

2 of 8

Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

1. San Francisco Giants

The Giants are favourites to win the National League West, according to FanGraphs, even if most believe the reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers are a better baseball team.

The Giants positioned themselves earlier this month to host a potential tiebreaker with the Dodgers if it comes down to it.

This is an amazing story, considering the Giants were expected to be mediocre this season. They have been good to excellent in nearly every way, from their pitching, to hitting and fielding.

2. Milwaukee Brewers

As if the Brewers pitching was not already impressive enough, they added a combined no-hitter between Corbin Burnes and Josh Hader over the weekend.

Expect them to take that elite pitching right into the league's No. 2 spot.

Unlike the Giants, who have the Dodgers to deal with in their division, Milwaukee does not have much of a challenger in the NL Central. The Cincinnati Reds are the next best thing, and they're fighting for whatever wild-card spot the NL West might leave them.

3. Atlanta Braves

The Braves look like the last team standing in the NL East, with an 88.1 percent chance of winning that division, according to FanGraphs

They are the class of the division, and the only one with a positive run differential after Sunday.

The Braves are top three in home runs, competing with the Giants for second place behind the Toronto Blue Jays.

4. Los Angeles Dodgers

It seems almost unfair for a team as good as the Dodgers to be faced with a one-game elimination scenario, but it appears to be where they are headed.

The Dodgers are arguably the best team in baseball, but they could be headed home if there is just one off night against the...

5. Cincinnati Reds

This is more of a prediction against the Padres than one for the Reds.

Fernando Tatis Jr.'s brilliance has not been enough to save the Padres, who continue to miss opportunities to gain ground on the final wild-card spot.

The Reds now have slightly better odds than the Padres to win the wild-card spot with an easier schedule down the stretch.