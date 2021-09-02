Lakers Rumors: Latest on Potential Ben Simmons Trade, DeAndre Jordan Interest

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Even though the Los Angeles Lakers have been among the most active NBA teams this offseason, that hasn't stopped more rumors from swirling. Could they potentially have more moves in the works?

The 2021-22 season doesn't begin until Oct. 19, with training camp not starting until later this month. So if the Lakers want to make more changes to their roster, there's still plenty of time for them to do so. It doesn't mean they will, but there's at least the possibility.

After winning the NBA title at the end of the 2019-20 season, Los Angeles was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs this past season. And it's clear it wants to get back to being a championship contender as soon as possible, considering its transactions and the rumors it's been included in.

Here's some of the latest buzz surrounding the Lakers.

Could Simmons be Heading to California?

Will Ben Simmons be traded by the Philadelphia 76ers? That was one of the biggest questions in the NBA entering the offseason, and it still hasn't been answered. However, it sure seems like things keep trending toward Simmons leaving.

According to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Simmons recently told 76ers leadership that he no longer wants to be on the team and would like to be traded, even going as far as to say he won't report to training camp. And it appears the 25-year-old point guard may have a small list of teams he'd like to join.

"He wants to go to three California teams," a Western Conference executive told Pompey.

There are four NBA teams from California: the Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings. It isn't clear which of the four Simmons doesn't have interest in.

However, it's hard to imagine Simmons wouldn't want to join the Lakers, considering they have a talented core of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook. How would Simmons and Westbrook fit in the same lineup? That would be something the team would have to figure out.

Of course, it's not a sure thing that the Lakers would want to trade for Simmons, especially considering the 76ers will likely be looking for a large return. But it's an interesting scenario to think about.

Simmons, a three-time All-Star, has had plenty of success in his first four NBA seasons. However, he averaged career lows in points (14.3), rebounds (7.2) and assists (6.9) in 58 games this past season, which ended with him and the 76ers getting eliminated in the second round of the playoffs despite being the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Lakers Potentially a Team to Watch Regarding Jordan

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

The Lakers aren't the youngest team in the NBA by any means after adding a plethora of experienced veterans to their roster this offseason. It's possible they could soon be adding another.

There have been reports of the Brooklyn Nets and center DeAndre Jordan potentially discussing a contract buyout, and if that materializes, then the Lakers would be "one suitor to keep an eye on," according to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer.

The 33-year-old Jordan is a 13-year NBA veteran who has spent the past two seasons in Brooklyn. He averaged 7.5 points and 7.5 rebounds in 57 games last season, so while he's not quite the post presence he was early in his career, he's proved to still be a solid contributor.

If the Lakers don't end up with Jordan, that doesn't mean they won't look to add another center, though.

"League sources say that L.A. has explored the pursuit of other centers even though [Marc] Gasol has one year left on his original two-year deal," NBA reporter Marc Stein recently wrote.

Would there be room for both Gasol and Jordan (or another center) on the Lakers' roster? That's something else the team may have to consider when deciding whether it wants to bring in another player. But there's still time for Los Angeles to deliberate.