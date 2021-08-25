Bold Predictions for Packers' 2021 NFL Season

0 of 3

Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

With the offseason drama surrounding Aaron Rodgers out of the way, the Green Bay Packers can finally get back to doing what they are best at.

The Packers are expected to once again be a contender for the No. 1 seed in the NFC, and they are the overwhelming favorites to win the NFC North.

Rodgers has most of his offensive weapons back, and there is a good chance that he will be in the Most Valuable Player discussion from Week 1 on.

Green Bay has the opportunity to create separation between itself and the other NFC contenders right away with one of the more favorable schedules between a Week 3 trip to face the San Francisco 49ers and a Week 9 showdown at Arrowhead Stadium with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Packers play four of their final six regular-season games at Lambeau Field. That stretch should aid itself to Rodgers, Aaron Jones and others putting up high offensive totals.