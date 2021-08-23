Bold Predictions for Jets' 2021 NFL Season

0 of 3

Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

As the 2021 season approaches, there is a lot more optimism surrounding the New York Jets than there has been the past few years. A new coaching staff is in place, the roster has been overhauled and the franchise appears to be moving in the right direction.

But the Jets aren't going to be Super Bowl contenders after one positive offseason. It's going to take time. Their young players need to develop, and the team needs to build chemistry. Plus, there are still some roster holes that will need to be addressed in the future.

Still, New York should be a better team this year than it was in 2020, when it went 2-14, its worst record since going 1-15 in 1996. And there's plenty for Jets fans to be excited about moving forward.

Here are three bold predictions for New York for the upcoming season.