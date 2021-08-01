Celtics Rumors: Latest on Lonzo Ball, Evan Fournier and Tristan Thompson Trade

1 of 3

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Might Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball be in play for a Celtics team that has already had an eventful offseason thanks to Stevens' wheeling and dealing?

Trade buzz surrounding Ball predates February's trade deadline, with The Athletic's Shams Charania reporting New Orleans was "receiving calls" about the guard's availability. The team, looking to add talent to its squad ahead of the postseason, did not pull the proverbial trigger on any sort of trade at that time.

After a disappointing conclusion to their season, the Celtcs are reportedly interested in the idea of adding Ball to the lineup. With the restricted free agent looking to strike a deal in the region of $21 million-22 million, both Boston, the Chicago Bulls and the Toronto Raptors have emerged as potential landing spots for the guard, Charania reported.

Natural size and playmaking ability make him an intriguing addition to any roster. He enjoyed career highs in free-throw (78.1), three-point (37.8) and field-goal percentages (41.4) in the 2020-21 season, cleaning up what had been inconsistent shooting to that point.

Despite the interest in Ball from Boston and the cap space the team has cleared in hopes of bolstering the roster with a like-skilled player, Chicago appears to be the most likely landing spot.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Woj & Lowe, "in a perfect world for both Lonzo Ball and Chicago Bulls, they end up together."