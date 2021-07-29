Cubs' Final Guide, Ideal Targets for 2021 MLB Trade Deadline

0 of 3

Paul Beaty/Associated Press

The Chicago Cubs roster will have a distinctly different look in August and September.

Contenders for much of the first half, the Cubs endured a brutal 11-game losing streak in late June and early July that sent them plummeting from tied for the National League Center lead to nine games back in fourth place in the standings.

Now staring down a 50-53 record and with a 1.1 percent chance of reaching the postseason, they are clear sellers at the deadline, and several of their longtime core pieces are poised to find new homes before the deadline.

Ahead we've taken a closer look at what pieces they might sell off, while also highlighting a pair of prospects who could be potential return pieces for some of their trade chips.

Teams have until 4 p.m. ET on Friday to finalize any trades.