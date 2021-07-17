    Updated MLB Farm System Rankings After 2021 MLB Draft

    Joel Reuter
July 17, 2021

    Updated MLB Farm System Rankings After 2021 MLB Draft

      Rob Tringali/Getty Images

      Now that the 2021 MLB draft is in the books, it's time for an updated look at how all 30 MLB farm systems stack up.

      The following factors helped determine the placement of players and teams:

      • Potential (Player): Potential trumps production a lot of the time, especially in the lower levels of the minors and with recent draft picks. Skill sets and tools are often better indicators of what kind of player someone will be.

      • Talent (Player): As for those in the higher levels of the minors who are close to breaking through to the big leagues, production and talent were the determining factors, as these players are viewed as more complete products.

      • Overall Depth (Team): Having one or two elite prospects is great, but a deep farm system is the way to build a sustainable contender. Depth and talent were the biggest factors in ranking each team.

      • High-End Talent (Team): With that being said, there is a difference between a prospect who has a chance of making an impact in the majors and a prospect who could be a star. Elite prospects served as a tiebreaker of sorts when teams were close in the rankings.

      A tier system was used to help differentiate the varying levels of individual talent:

      • Tier 1: Prospects who have elite skill sets and All-Star potential. This is the cream of the prospect crop. These 100 players will make up B/R's updated Top 100 prospect list, which is scheduled to publish on Saturday, July 24.

      • Tier 2: Prospects who have a good chance of becoming impact contributors. These are the players who were in consideration for spots on B/R's updated Top 100 prospect list and could end up there in the future.

      • Tier 3: Prospects who profile as fringe MLB contributors or young players who are still too raw to project any higher. This tier represents the bulk of prospects around baseball, though more than a few are capable of climbing to the next tier.

      Teams were initially ranked based on the number of Tier 1 and Tier 2 prospects in their systems, and then the rankings were subjectively tweaked from there.

             

      Note: A player must not have passed the rookie-eligibility limits (130 at-bats, 50 innings pitched, 45 days on an active roster prior to Sept. 1) to be included in these rankings.

    30. Washington Nationals

    1 of 30

      Cade Cavalli
      Cade CavalliLynne Sladky/Associated Press

      Top 10 Prospects

      NameAgeTier
      1. RHP Cade Cavalli221
      2. SS Brady House182
      3. RHP Cole Henry212
      4. RHP Andry Lara183
      5. RHP Jackson Rutledge223
      6. SS/3B Yasel Antuna213
      7. SS Armando Cruz173
      8. OF Daylen Lile183
      9. LHP Tim Cate233
      10. LHP Matt Cronin233

              

      Farm System Snapshot

      A thin Washington Nationals system has a new top position player after prep slugger Brady House slipped to No. 11 overall in the 2021 draft. With a 70-grade power tool highlighting a dynamic overall skill set, he should fit the mold of a power-hitting third baseman once he physically matures.

      Meanwhile, last year's first-round pick Cade Cavalli has moved to the top of the organization rankings with a strong start to the year. The hard-throwing right-hander has a 2.47 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 103 strikeouts in 62 innings between High-A and Double-A.

    29. Chicago White Sox

    2 of 30

      Yoelqui Cespedes
      Yoelqui CespedesGabe Christus/Associated Press

      Top 10 Prospects

      NameAgeTier
      1. RHP Jared Kelley192
      2. OF Yoelqui Cespedes232
      3. SS Colson Montgomery192
      4. OF Micker Adolfo242
      5. 3B Wes Kath183
      6. RHP Matthew Thompson203
      7. INF Jose Rodriguez203
      8. RHP Andrew Dalquist203
      9. 3B Jake Burger253
      10. RHP Norge Vera213

                   

      Farm System Snapshot

      With Andrew Vaughn, Michael Kopech and Garrett Crochet all exhausting their prospect status since Opening Day, a once top-heavy Chicago White Sox system has thinned out considerably. Prep sluggers Colson Montgomery and Wes Kath both have Tier 1 potential, but they will take some developmental patience as they refine their hit tools.

      Infielder Jose Rodriguez is hitting .282/.322/.465 with 27 extra-base hits and 18 steals at Single-A, and the 20-year-old is well on his way to outplaying the $50,000 bonus he signed in 2018.

    28. Oakland Athletics

    3 of 30

      Tyler Soderstrom
      Tyler SoderstromMatt York/Associated Press

      Top 10 Prospects

      NameAgeTier
      1. C Tyler Soderstrom191
      2. SS/2B Nick Allen222
      3. SS Robert Puason182
      4. SS Maxwell Muncy182
      5. OF Greg Deichmann263
      6. RHP Daulton Jefferies253
      7. OF Brayan Buelvas193
      8. SS Logan Davidson233
      9. RHP Jeff Criswell223
      10. OF Pedro Pineda173

            

      Farm System Snapshot

      The 2021 draft class was headlined by an elite group of high school shortstops, and just behind that top tier was Maxwell Muncy who possesses above-average tools across the board. He could easily develop into an elite prospect in his own right, especially if his power develops as hoped.

      Last year's top pick Tyler Soderstrom was viewed by some as the best pure hitter in the 2020 draft class, and he is living up to they hype early with a .315/.400/.575 line that includes 20 doubles, 10 home runs and 43 RBI in 50 games at Single-A.

    27. Philadelphia Phillies

    4 of 30

      Bryson Stott
      Bryson StottGabe Christus/Associated Press

      Top 10 Prospects

      NameAgeTier
      1. RHP Mick Abel191
      2. SS Bryson Stott231
      3. RHP Andrew Painter182
      4. RHP Francisco Morales212
      5. C Rafael Marchan223
      6. SS Luis Garcia203
      7. OF Simon Muzziotti223
      8. RHP Cristian Hernandez203
      9. OF Ethan Wilson213
      10. SS Casey Martin223

            

      Farm System Snapshot

      After Jackson Jobe, who went No. 3 overall to the Detroit Tigers, projectable 6'7" right-hander Andrew Painter was arguably the best prep pitcher in this year's draft class. With a good feel for his entire four-pitch repertoire and plenty of room to add more velocity, he shares a lot of similarities with 2020 first-round pick Mick Abel.

      Right-hander Cristian Hernandez began the year well off the top-prospect radar. The 20-year-old has a 3.48 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and a 66-to-20 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 51.2 innings at Single-A, and there is still projection remaining in his 6'3", 180-pound frame.

    26. Houston Astros

    5 of 30

      Korey Lee
      Korey LeeLynne Sladky/Associated Press

      Top 10 Prospects

      NameAgeTier
      1. C Korey Lee221
      2. INF Jeremy Pena232
      3. RHP Hunter Brown222
      4. OF Pedro Leon232
      5. RHP Forrest Whitley232
      6. RHP Alex Santos193
      7. SS Freudis Nova213
      8. OF Alex McKenna233
      9. SS Tyler Whitaker183
      10. OF Colin Barber203

             

      Farm System Snapshot

      The Astros did not pick until No. 87 overall in the 2021 draft, but they still managed to snag a high-ceiling slugger in Las Vegas prep Tyler Whitaker. It will likely take an above-slot bonus to get him signed in the third round.

      Catcher of the future Korey Lee is off to a red-hot start with a .313/.380/.513 line that includes 10 home runs and 32 RBI in 53 games between High-A and Double-A. He has also thrown out 44 percent of base stealers.

    25. Colorado Rockies

    6 of 30

      Ryan Rolison
      Ryan RolisonDavid Zalubowski/Associated Press

      Top 10 Prospects

      NameAgeTier
      1. OF Zac Veen191
      2. OF Benny Montgomery182
      3. LHP Ryan Rolison242
      4. 1B Michael Toglia222
      5. OF Ryan Vilade222
      6. OF Brenton Doyle233
      7. 3B Elehuris Montero223
      8. RHP Chris McMahon223
      9. C Drew Romo193
      10. SS Adael Amador183

              

      Farm System Snapshot

      Tooled-up high school outfielder Benny Montgomery was the Colorado Rockies' top draft choice at No. 8 overall. He fits a similar mold to 2020 first-round pick Zac Veen, albeit with less overall polish. They also picked up talented but oft-injured LSU right-hander Jaden Hill in the second round, and he could be one of the steals of the draft if he stays healthy.

      Acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals in the Nolan Arenado blockbuster, third baseman Elehuris Montero is hitting .269/.362/.509 with 10 doubles, 13 home runs and 42 RBI in 60 games at Double-A. He could see the majors before the season is over.

    24. Milwaukee Brewers

    7 of 30

      Garrett Mitchell
      Garrett MitchellAshley Landis/Associated Press

      Top 10 Prospects

      NameAgeTier
      1. OF Garrett Mitchell221
      2. OF Sal Frelick212
      3. SS Brice Turang212
      4. OF Hedbert Perez182
      5. LHP Ethan Small242
      6. OF Joe Gray213
      7. LHP Aaron Ashby233
      8. C Mario Feliciano223
      9. LHP Antoine Kelly213
      10. C Jeferson Quero183

              

      Farm System Snapshot

      The Brewers 2021 draft class is headlined by three productive college hitters in Sal Frelick, Tyler Black and Alex Binelas, and with one of the thinner systems in baseball, adding polished, high-ceiling talent is a wise approach.

      Outfielder Joe Gray was a second-round pick in 2018, and after hitting below .200 in each of his first two pro seasons, things are finally clicking. The 21-year-old is hitting .272/.392/.582 with 16 doubles, 12 home runs and 57 RBI between Single-A and High-A, and he is also a perfect 14-for-14 on stolen base attempts.

    23. St. Louis Cardinals

    8 of 30

      Matthew Liberatore
      Matthew LiberatoreJulio Cortez/Associated Press

      Top 10 Prospects

      NameAgeTier
      1. 3B Nolan Gorman211
      2. LHP Matthew Liberatore211
      3. 3B Jordan Walker191
      4. C Ivan Herrera212
      5. RHP Michael McGreevy212
      6. SS Masyn Winn193
      7. RHP Tink Hence183
      8. OF Joshua Baez183
      9. LHP Zack Thompson233
      10. OF Alec Burleson223

                

      Farm System Snapshot

      The Cardinals will likely have to go above-slot to sign prep slugger Joshua Baez, but walking away with one of the top power hitters in the draft class and a polished college arm in Michael McGreevy makes them one of the biggest winners in this draft cycle. McGreevy had a 2.92 ERA and a 115-to-11 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 101.2 innings at UC Santa Barbara this spring.

      A two-way player at East Carolina, 2020 second-round pick Alec Burleson is now a full-time outfielder and he's hitting .300/.352/.543 with 17 home runs and 48 RBI in 59 games between High-A and Double-A in his pro debut.

    22. Los Angeles Angels

    9 of 30

      Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

      Top 10 Prospects

      NameAgeTier
      1. OF Brandon Marsh231
      2. LHP Reid Detmers221
      3. SS Kyren Paris192
      4. RHP Sam Bachman212
      5. OF Jordyn Adams212
      6. SS/2B Jeremiah Jackson212
      7. SS Arol Vera183
      8. OF Alexander Ramirez183
      9. RHP Jack Kochanowicz203
      10. LHP Ky Bush213

              

      Farm System Snapshot

      The Angels had 20 picks in the 2021 draft and they selected 20 pitchers, led by Miami (Ohio) right-hander Sam Bachman who has a 70-grade fastball and 70-grade slider with the potential to develop into a frontline starter or a dominant reliever.

      Shortstop Kyren Paris had just three professional games under his belt entering the 2021 season. The 19-year-old is making up for lost developmental time in the early going at Single-A with a .297/.423/.516 line that includes nine extra-base hits and 10 steals.

    21. Boston Red Sox

    10 of 30

      Marcelo Mayer
      Marcelo MayerBrian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      Top 10 Prospects

      NameLevelTier
      1. SS Marcelo Mayer181
      2. 1B Triston Casas211
      3. OF Jarren Duran241
      4. SS/2B Jeter Downs221
      5. OF Gilberto Jimenez212
      6. RHP Tanner Houck252
      7. LHP Jay Groome223
      8. RHP Bryan Mata223
      9. OF Jud Fabian203
      10. RHP Brayan Bello223

                   

      Farm System Snapshot

      The Red Sox didn't get Vanderbilt right-hander Jack Leiter or Louisville catcher Henry Davis, the two players most frequently linked to them during the predraft process. Instead, they got a player most expected to go No. 1 overall in Marcelo Mayer and the five-tool shortstop immediately shoots to the top of the organization rankings. Slugger Jud Fabian is also a first-round talent if he can cut down on his swing-and-miss.

      Undersized 6'1" right-hander Brayan Bello signed for just $28,000 in 2017, and he is throwing the ball as well as any prospect in the system right now with a 2.55 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and a 67-to-15 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 49.1 innings between High-A and Double-A.

    20. Detroit Tigers

    11 of 30

      Spencer Torkelson
      Spencer TorkelsonGene J. Puskar/Associated Press

      Top 10 Prospects

      NameAgeTier
      1. 3B/1B Spencer Torkelson211
      2. OF Riley Greene201
      3. RHP Matt Manning231
      4. RHP Jackson Jobe181
      5. RHP Ty Madden212
      6. C Dillon Dingler222
      7. SS Izaac Pacheco183
      8. OF Daniel Cabrera223
      9. 3B Gage Workman213
      10. OF Roberto Campos183

                

      Farm System Snapshot

      Spencer Torkelson, Dillon Dingler, Daniel Cabrera and Gage Workman were all added as part of the Tigers 2020 draft class, and the scored an impressive haul of talent once again this year with high-ceiling prep right-hander Jackson Jobe, Texas ace Ty Madden and high school power-hitter Izaac Pacheco all viewed as potential first-round picks entering the draft.

      Outfielder Roberto Campos inked a $2.85 million bonus in 2019 after defecting from Cuba. He is a long way from contributing in the big leagues, but he has one of the highest ceilings in the system and is finally making his pro debut stateside in 2021.

    19. Kansas City Royals

    12 of 30

      Bobby Witt Jr.
      Bobby Witt Jr.Gabe Christus/Associated Press

      Top 10 Prospects

      NameAgeTier
      1. SS Bobby Witt Jr.211
      2. LHP Asa Lacy221
      3. LHP Daniel Lynch241
      4. RHP Jackson Kowar241
      5. 1B Nick Pratto221
      6. OF Erick Pena182
      7. RHP Jonathan Bowlan243
      8. C MJ Melendez223
      9. LHP Frank Mozzicato183
      10. RHP Ben Kudrna183

                       

      Farm System Snapshot

      The Royals made a big reach for left-hander Frank Mozzicato at No. 7 overall after he had some late helium this spring, and that should help them sign Kansas prep right-hander Ben Kudrna to an above-slot deal in the second round. They have done a solid job developing pitching talent recently, and both pitchers have huge upside.

      It has taken Nick Pratto some time to figure things out at the plate since he went No. 14 overall in the 2017 draft, but after reworking his swing at the alternate site last year he is finally living up to his potential. The 22-year-old is hitting .288/.412/.606 with 13 doubles, 15 home runs and 43 RBI in 56 games at Double-A.

    18. Texas Rangers

    13 of 30

      Jack Leiter
      Jack LeiterRebecca S. Gratz/Associated Press

      Top 10 Prospects

      NameAgeTier
      1. RHP Jack Leiter211
      2. 3B Josh Jung231
      3. C Sam Huff232
      4. RHP Cole Winn212
      5. RHP Yerry Rodriguez232
      6. SS Luisangel Acuna192
      7. 2B Justin Foscue222
      8. SS Maximo Acosta183
      9. RHP Hans Crouse223
      10. 1B/3B Sherten Apostel223

                      

      Farm System Snapshot

      At least in terms of where he will rank on our updated top 100 prospect list when it is revealed next week, right-hander Jack Leiter was the best prospect in the 2021 draft. Now it's up to a Texas Rangers organization that has had some trouble developing pitching talent to get the most out of him.

      It's a promising sign then that 2018 first-round pick Cole Winn is having a strong season after a lackluster pro debut. The 21-year-old earned a spot in the Futures Game and he has a 2.49 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 58 strikeouts in 50.2 innings at Double-A Frisco.

    17. Minnesota Twins

    14 of 30

      Chase Petty
      Chase PettyDavid Zalubowski/Associated Press

      Top 10 Prospects

      NameAgeTier
      1. SS Royce Lewis221
      2. RHP Jhoan Duran231
      3. RHP Jordan Balazovic221
      4. RHP Matt Canterino232
      5. RHP Chase Petty182
      6. 1B Aaron Sabato222
      7. INF Jose Miranda232
      8. SS Keoni Cavaco203
      9. RHP Blayne Enlow223
      10. RHP Josh Winder243

                 

      Farm System Snapshot

      The Twins rolled the dice on flame-thrower Chase Petty with the No. 26 overall pick in the 2021 draft. With a fastball that has touched 102 mph and a wipeout slider he has tremendous upside, but he also has some reliever risk with effort in his delivery and an undersized frame.

      With Alex Kirilloff and Trevor Larnach moving on to the majors, Royce Lewis out for the year and Aaron Sabato off to a slow start, infielder Jose Miranda has been the team's most promising position-player prospect. The 23-year-old is hitting .348/.417/.613 with 13 doubles, 18 home runs and 51 RBI in 61 games in the upper minors.

    16. Chicago Cubs

    15 of 30

      Brennen Davis
      Brennen DavisRob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images

      Top 10 Prospects

      NameAgeTier
      1. OF Brennen Davis211
      2. LHP Brailyn Marquez221
      3. SS Ed Howard191
      4. SS Cristian Hernandez172
      5. C Miguel Amaya222
      6. LHP Jordan Wicks212
      7. SS Reginald Preciado182
      8. RHP Ryan Jensen233
      9. 2B Chase Strumpf233
      10. OF Owen Caissie193

                      

      Farm System Snapshot

      Left-hander Jordan Wicks is one of the most polished starters in the 2021 draft class. The 6'3", 220-pound southpaw has an elite changeup as part of a refined four-pitch repertoire, and he should be one of the first pitchers from this class to reach the majors.

      Infielder Reginald Preciado (11 G, .395/.490/.581, 4 XBH, 4 SB at rookie ball) and outfielder Owen Caissie (7 G, .333/.533/.524, 2 XBH, at rookie ball) were the prospect headliners in the blockbuster deal that sent Yu Darvish to the San Diego Padres during the offseason. Both are off to strong starts and could be promoted to full-season ball before the year is over.

    15. Atlanta Braves

    16 of 30

      Shea Langeliers
      Shea LangeliersBrace Hemmelgarn/Getty Images

      Top 10 Prospects

      NameAgeTier
      1. OF Cristian Pache221
      2. OF Drew Waters221
      3. C Shea Langeliers231
      4. LHP Kyle Muller232
      5. SS Braden Shewmake232
      6. OF Michael Harris202
      7. LHP Jared Shuster222
      8. LHP Tucker Davidson253
      9. RHP Ryan Cusick213
      10. RHP Bryce Elder223

                       

      Farm System Snapshot

      A year after taking Wake Forest left-hander Jared Shuster with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2020 draft, the Braves selected another Demon Deacon in the first round this year in hard-throwing Ryan Cusick. The 6'6" right-hander is not as polished as some of the other college arms in the class, but his pure stuff is impossible to ignore.

      Catcher Shea Langeliers has jumped up to Tier 1 status with a strong start at Double-A Mississippi. The 2019 first-round pick is hitting .254/.327/.426 with 14 home runs and 30 RBI in 52 games while throwing out 53 percent of base stealers.

    14. Cleveland

    17 of 30

      Nolan Jones
      Nolan JonesTony Dejak/Associated Press

      Top 10 Prospects

      NameAgeTier
      1. 3B Nolan Jones231
      2. SS Tyler Freeman221
      3. RHP Daniel Espino201
      4. OF George Valera202
      5. SS Brayan Rocchio202
      6. RHP Gavin Williams212
      7. SS Gabriel Arias212
      8. C Bo Naylor213
      9. INF Angel Martinez193
      10. LHP Logan Allen223

              

      Farm System Snapshot

      Few college pitchers did more to boost their stock this spring than East Carolina ace Gavin Williams. The 6'6" right-hander went 10-1 with a 1.88 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 130 strikeouts in 81.1 innings after spending most of his first two years on campus as a reliever. He capped off his impressive spring with a dominant outing against Vanderbilt in the super regionals.

      The Cleveland system does as good a job as anyone developing talent, which should bode well for high-floor left-hander Logan Allen. The undersized southpaw has a 1.46 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 73 strikeouts in 55.1 innings between High-A and Double-A after going in the second round of the 2020 draft.

    13. New York Yankees

    18 of 30

      Jasson Dominguez
      Jasson Dominguez=042021001662=/Associated Press

      Top 10 Prospects

      NameAgeTier
      1. OF Jasson Dominguez181
      2. SS Oswald Peraza211
      3. RHP Deivi Garcia221
      4. SS Anthony Volpe201
      5. RHP Clarke Schmidt252
      6. RHP Luis Gil232
      7. C Austin Wells222
      8. RHP Luis Medina223
      9. LHP Ken Waldichuk233
      10. RHP Yoendrys Gomez213

             

      Farm System Snapshot

      With a farm system loaded with high-risk/high-ceiling talent, the Yankees opted for a high-floor player in college standout Trey Sweeney with their first-round pick this year. He doesn't quite crack their top 10 prospects, but he has better odds of being at least an MLB contributor than a lot of the guys ranked ahead of him.

      Shortstop Anthony Volpe has been one of the breakout prospects of 2021, hitting .295/.444/.600 with 18 doubles, 12 home runs, 50 RBI and 21 steals while tallying more walks (52) than strikeouts (44) between Single-A and High-A. The 20-year-old was the No. 30 overall pick in 2019.

    12. Cincinnati Reds

    19 of 30

      Nick Lodolo
      Nick LodoloMatthew Stockman/Getty Images

      Top 10 Prospects

      NameAgeTier
      1. RHP Hunter Greene211
      2. LHP Nick Lodolo231
      3. SS Jose Barrero231
      4. OF Austin Hendrick201
      5. SS Matt McLain212
      6. RHP Tony Santillan242
      7. OF Jay Allen182
      8. OF Michael Siani213
      9. 3B Rece Hinds203
      10. 2B Tyler Callihan213

                     

      Farm System Snapshot

      The Reds had four of the first 51 picks in this year's draft, and they walked away with UCLA shortstop Matt McLain, who was widely regarded as the best college middle infielder; five-tool prep outfielder Jay Allen, who shares some similarities to Taylor Trammell; slugging college catcher Matheu Nelson; and high-floor college southpaw Andrew Abbott. It was a well-balanced use of their draft capital.

      It's only a matter of time before 2019 first-round pick Nick Lodolo is pitching in the majors. The 6'6" southpaw has a 0.84 ERA with a 46-to-6 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 32 innings at Double-A, and he was widely regarded as one of the most polished arms in the class when he was selected out of TCU.

    11. Los Angeles Dodgers

    20 of 30

      Ryan Pepiot
      Ryan PepiotAbbie Parr/Getty Images

      Top 10 Prospects

      NameAgeTier
      1. RHP Josiah Gray231
      2. C Keibert Ruiz221
      3. C Diego Cartaya191
      4. RHP Bobby Miller221
      5. 2B Michael Busch232
      6. RHP Ryan Pepiot232
      7. 3B Kody Hoese242
      8. 3B Miguel Vargas213
      9. OF Andy Pages203
      10. SS Wilman Diaz173

               

      Farm System Snapshot

      The Dodgers made one of the riskier selections of the first round, grabbing prep left-hander Maddux Bruns at No. 29 overall. He's extremely raw with work to do smoothing out his mechanics, but in terms of raw stuff, he stacks up to any lefty in the class with a fastball that touches 97 mph and a hard-biting slider.

      Changeup specialist Ryan Pepiot could find his way onto leaguewide top 100 lists in short order if he continues to dominate hitters in the upper levels of the minors. A third-round pick in 2019, he has a 1.77 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 63 strikeouts in 45.2 innings at Double-A this year.

    10. Baltimore Orioles

    21 of 30

      Grayson Rodriguez
      Grayson RodriguezDiamond Images/Getty Images

      Top 10 Prospects

      NameAgeTier
      1. C Adley Rutschman231
      2. RHP Grayson Rodriguez211
      3. LHP DL Hall221
      4. SS Gunnar Henderson201
      5. SS Jordan Westburg222
      6. OF Colton Cowser212
      7. OF Heston Kjerstad222
      8. RHP Kyle Bradish243
      9. OF Kyle Stowers233
      10. 2B Connor Norby213

               

      Farm System Snapshot

      The Orioles selected just one high school player among their 21 picks in the 2021 draft. Sam Houston State outfielder Colton Cowser and East Carolina second baseman Connor Norby headlined the college-heavy haul, and they were two of the most productive hitters in the country this year. Can they do it against high-level competition?

      Outfielder Kyle Stowers was a second-round pick in 2019. After a forgettable pro debut at Low-A, he is making some noise this year with a .281/.405/.528 line that includes 11 doubles, 12 home runs and 45 RBI in 56 games between High-A and Double-A.

    9. San Francisco Giants

    22 of 30

      Marco Luciano
      Marco LucianoDustin Bradford/Getty Images

      Top 10 Prospects

      NameAgeTier
      1. SS Marco Luciano191
      2. C Joey Bart241
      3. OF Heliot Ramos211
      4. LHP Kyle Harrison191
      5. OF Luis Matos192
      6. OF Hunter Bishop232
      7. RHP Will Bednar212
      8. OF Jairo Pomares203
      9. OF Alexander Canario213
      10. C Patrick Bailey213

               

      Farm System Snapshot

      The Giants selected pitchers with each of their first nine picks in the 2021 draft and ended up with 14 arms among their 20 selections. College World Series Most Outstanding Player Will Bednar and Fordham left-hander Matt Mikulski were two of the best college pitchers on the board this year, and they help address a weakness in the system.

      The Giants gave left-hander Kyle Harrison a $2.5 million bonus—roughly the slot value of the No. 28 overall pick—in the third round last year. He is quickly showing why he was worth every penny with a 3.52 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 53.2 innings at Single-A.

    8. San Diego Padres

    23 of 30

      CJ Abrams
      CJ AbramsSue Ogrocki/Associated Press

      Top 10 Prospects

      NameAgeTier
      1. LHP MacKenzie Gore221
      2. SS CJ Abrams201
      3. C Luis Campusano221
      4. OF Robert Hassell191
      5. IF Tucupita Marcano212
      6. RHP Justin Lange192
      7. OF Joshua Mears202
      8. RHP Mason Thompson233
      9. OF James Wood183
      10. RHP Reiss Knehr243

              

      Farm System Snapshot

      Towering 6'7", 240-pound outfielder James Wood looked like a potential first-round pick before an inconsistent spring at IMG Academy. The Padres will likely need an above-slot bonus to sign him, but reaching for Maryland prep shortstop Jackson Merrill in the first round will likely save them some money.

      Robert Hassell has been impressive in his pro debut after going No. 8 overall in the 2020 draft. With a smooth lefty swing and plus tools across the board, he's hitting .301/.381/.458 with 26 extra-base hits and 21 steals in 57 games at Single-A.

    7. New York Mets

    24 of 30

      Kumar Rocker
      Kumar RockerRebecca S. Gratz/Associated Press

      Top 10 Prospects

      NameAgeTier
      1. C Francisco Alvarez191
      2. 3B Brett Baty211
      3. RHP Kumar Rocker211
      4. SS Ronny Mauricio201
      5. RHP Matthew Allan201
      6. 3B Mark Vientos212
      7. OF Pete Crow-Armstrong192
      8. RHP J.T. Ginn223
      9. OF Carlos Cortes243
      10. OF Khalil Lee233

                

      Farm System Snapshot

      Who would have guessed Vanderbilt right-hander Kumar Rocker would still be on the board when the Mets picked at No. 10 overall? He still has work to do to reach his full potential, but in terms of pure stuff, he has the highest ceiling of any pitcher in this class.

      Third baseman Brett Baty was viewed as one of the best bats in his draft class when he went No. 12 overall in 2019, and he is living up to the hype in 2021. The 21-year-old hit .309/.397/.514 with 22 extra-base hits in 209 plate appearances at High-A to earn a promotion to Double-A going into the All-Star break.

    6. Arizona Diamondbacks

    25 of 30

      Jordan Lawlar
      Jordan LawlarMichael Ainsworth/Associated Press

      Top 10 Prospects

      NameAgeTier
      1. SS Jordan Lawlar181
      2. OF Corbin Carroll201
      3. OF Alek Thomas211
      4. OF Kristian Robinson201
      5. SS Geraldo Perdomo211
      6. LHP Blake Walston202
      7. RHP Bryce Jarvis232
      8. RHP Slade Cecconi223
      9. RHP Ryne Nelson233
      10. OF Wilderd Patino193

               

      Farm System Snapshot

      The D-backs were poised to land a top talent with the No. 6 overall pick, and they may have gotten the best player in the entire draft class. Prep shortstop Jordan Lawlar has drawn comparisons to Bobby Witt Jr. with his five-tool potential, and he immediately jumps to the top of the organizational prospect list.

      A two-way player at Oregon who was used primarily as a reliever when he pitched, Ryne Nelson is getting a chance to start in the Arizona system after he was taken in the second round of the 2019 draft. The 6'3", 184-pound right-hander has a 3.46 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 77 strikeouts in 52 innings between High-A and Double-A.

    5. Pittsburgh Pirates

    26 of 30

      Henry Davis
      Henry DavisDaniel Shirey/Getty Images

      Top 10 Prospects

      NameAgeTier
      1. C Henry Davis211
      2. RHP Quinn Priester201
      3. 2B/SS Nick Gonzales221
      4. SS Oneil Cruz221
      5. SS Liover Peguero201
      6. RHP Roansy Contreras212
      7. RHP Tahnaj Thomas222
      8. LHP Anthony Solometo182
      9. RHP Carmen Mlodzinski223
      10. RHP Bubba Chandler183

              

      Farm System Snapshot

      If the Pirates can find a way to get Henry Davis, Anthony Solometo and Bubba Chandler all signed, they'll walk away with the best 2021 draft prospect haul of any team. The decision to go with Davis over one of the shortstops will save some money, and it also fills a glaring organizational hole. Chandler will undoubtedly take an above-slot deal as a third-rounder to sign him away from playing football and baseball at Clemson.

      Right-hander Roansy Contreras was acquired in the deal that sent Jameson Taillon to the Yankees during the offseason, and he is turning heads at Double-A. The 21-year-old has a 2.35 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and a 65-to-11 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 46 innings.

    4. Miami Marlins

    27 of 30

      Max Meyer
      Max MeyerMatthew Stockman/Getty Images

      Top 10 Prospects

      NameAgeTier
      1. RHP Sixto Sanchez221
      2. RHP Max Meyer221
      3. RHP Edward Cabrera231
      4. OF JJ Bleday231
      5. SS Kahlil Watson181
      6. OF Jesus Sanchez232
      7. C Joe Mack182
      8. 1B Lewin Diaz242
      9. OF Peyton Burdick243
      10. SS Cody Morissette213

                 

      Farm System Snapshot

      The Marlins walked away with a consensus top-10 talent in toolsy prep shortstop Kahlil Watson at No. 16 overall and a consensus first-rounder in power-hitting catcher Joe Mack at No. 31 overall in Balance Round A. Boston College shortstop Cody Morissette in the second round was icing on the cake.

      Flame-thrower Max Meyer was sent to Double-A to begin his pro career after going No. 3 overall in last year's draft, and he has more than held his own. Armed with a lethal fastball-slider combination, he has a 1.67 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 54 strikeouts in 54 innings.

    3. Toronto Blue Jays

    28 of 30

      Alek Manoah
      Alek ManoahJulio Cortez/Associated Press

      Top 10 Prospects

      NameAgeTier
      1. SS/OF Austin Martin221
      2. RHP Nate Pearson241
      3. SS Jordan Groshans211
      4. RHP Alek Manoah231
      5. SS Orelvis Martinez191
      6. C Gabriel Moreno212
      7. RHP Gunnar Hoglund212
      8. RHP Simeon Woods Richardson202
      9. SS/2B Miguel Hiraldo203
      10. IF/OF Otto Lopez223

                

      Farm System Snapshot

      The Blue Jays might have walked away with the steal of the draft selecting Ole Miss right-hander Gunnar Hoglund at No. 19 overall. He was a consensus top-10 pick before undergoing season-ending Tommy John surgery, but Walker Buehler began his pro career in a similar fashion, and he proved well worth the wait.

      Already loaded with high-ceiling middle infield talent, the Blue Jays have another one rising the organizational ranks in Otto Lopez. The 22-year-old is hitting .344/.402/.480 with 24 extra-base hits in 254 plate appearances at Double-A, and he is also seeing some time in center field.

    2. Seattle Mariners

    29 of 30

      Noelvi Marte
      Noelvi MarteElaine Thompson/Associated Press

      Top 10 Prospects

      NameAgeTier
      1. OF Jarred Kelenic211
      2. OF Julio Rodriguez201
      3. SS Noelvi Marte191
      4. RHP Emerson Hancock221
      5. RHP George Kirby231
      6. C Cal Raleigh241
      7. LHP Brandon Williamson232
      8. C Harry Ford182
      9. OF Zach DeLoach223
      10. RHP Connor Phillips203

                 

      Farm System Snapshot

      The uber-athletic Harry Ford was drafted as a catcher at No. 12 overall, and he has the defensive chops to stick there, but he could also handle second base or center field if the Mariners decide to try to expedite his bat to the majors. It was a surprise pivot for Seattle from the long-standing trend of drafting college players in the first round.

      After a tantalizing pro debut in the Dominican Summer League in 2019, Noelvi Marte has continued to impress stateside as he makes the jump to full-season ball. The 19-year-old is hitting .286/.376/.496 with 13 doubles, 11 home runs and 42 RBI in 57 games at Single-A, and he has shown an advanced approach at the plate with an 11.3 percent walk rate.

    1. Tampa Bay Rays

    30 of 30

      Wander Franco
      Wander FrancoChris O'Meara/Associated Press

      Top 10 Prospects

      NameAgeTier
      1. SS Wander Franco201
      2. INF Vidal Brujan231
      3. RHP Shane Baz221
      4. 2B/SS Xavier Edwards211
      5. RHP Cole Wilcox221
      6. OF Josh Lowe231
      7. LHP Brendan McKay252
      8. RHP Joe Ryan252
      9. RHP Nick Bitsko192
      10. SS Greg Jones233

                 

      Farm System Snapshot

      It's only a matter of time before Wander Franco and Vidal Brujan exit the prospect rankings now that they are both on the MLB roster, but the Tampa Bay system is still well-stocked.

      Top picks Carson Williams (No. 28 overall) and Cooper Kinney (No. 34 overall) both have significant offensive upside, and the organization has shown a real knack for developing middle infield talent in recent years.

      Signed to a $3.3 million bonus that stands as a record for a third-round pick, Cole Wilcox is thriving in his pro debut after he was traded from San Diego to Tampa Bay in the Blake Snell blockbuster during the offseason. The hard-throwing right-hander has a 2.03 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and a 52-to-5 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 44.1 innings at Single-A.

                

      All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs unless otherwise noted.

