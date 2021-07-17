Updated MLB Farm System Rankings After 2021 MLB Draft

Updated MLB Farm System Rankings After 2021 MLB DraftJuly 17, 2021
- Potential (Player): Potential trumps production a lot of the time, especially in the lower levels of the minors and with recent draft picks. Skill sets and tools are often better indicators of what kind of player someone will be.
- Talent (Player): As for those in the higher levels of the minors who are close to breaking through to the big leagues, production and talent were the determining factors, as these players are viewed as more complete products.
- Overall Depth (Team): Having one or two elite prospects is great, but a deep farm system is the way to build a sustainable contender. Depth and talent were the biggest factors in ranking each team.
- High-End Talent (Team): With that being said, there is a difference between a prospect who has a chance of making an impact in the majors and a prospect who could be a star. Elite prospects served as a tiebreaker of sorts when teams were close in the rankings.
- Tier 1: Prospects who have elite skill sets and All-Star potential. This is the cream of the prospect crop. These 100 players will make up B/R's updated Top 100 prospect list, which is scheduled to publish on Saturday, July 24.
- Tier 2: Prospects who have a good chance of becoming impact contributors. These are the players who were in consideration for spots on B/R's updated Top 100 prospect list and could end up there in the future.
- Tier 3: Prospects who profile as fringe MLB contributors or young players who are still too raw to project any higher. This tier represents the bulk of prospects around baseball, though more than a few are capable of climbing to the next tier.
Now that the 2021 MLB draft is in the books, it's time for an updated look at how all 30 MLB farm systems stack up.
The following factors helped determine the placement of players and teams:
A tier system was used to help differentiate the varying levels of individual talent:
Teams were initially ranked based on the number of Tier 1 and Tier 2 prospects in their systems, and then the rankings were subjectively tweaked from there.
Note: A player must not have passed the rookie-eligibility limits (130 at-bats, 50 innings pitched, 45 days on an active roster prior to Sept. 1) to be included in these rankings.
30. Washington Nationals
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. RHP Cade Cavalli
|22
|1
|2. SS Brady House
|18
|2
|3. RHP Cole Henry
|21
|2
|4. RHP Andry Lara
|18
|3
|5. RHP Jackson Rutledge
|22
|3
|6. SS/3B Yasel Antuna
|21
|3
|7. SS Armando Cruz
|17
|3
|8. OF Daylen Lile
|18
|3
|9. LHP Tim Cate
|23
|3
|10. LHP Matt Cronin
|23
|3
Farm System Snapshot
A thin Washington Nationals system has a new top position player after prep slugger Brady House slipped to No. 11 overall in the 2021 draft. With a 70-grade power tool highlighting a dynamic overall skill set, he should fit the mold of a power-hitting third baseman once he physically matures.
Meanwhile, last year's first-round pick Cade Cavalli has moved to the top of the organization rankings with a strong start to the year. The hard-throwing right-hander has a 2.47 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 103 strikeouts in 62 innings between High-A and Double-A.
29. Chicago White Sox
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. RHP Jared Kelley
|19
|2
|2. OF Yoelqui Cespedes
|23
|2
|3. SS Colson Montgomery
|19
|2
|4. OF Micker Adolfo
|24
|2
|5. 3B Wes Kath
|18
|3
|6. RHP Matthew Thompson
|20
|3
|7. INF Jose Rodriguez
|20
|3
|8. RHP Andrew Dalquist
|20
|3
|9. 3B Jake Burger
|25
|3
|10. RHP Norge Vera
|21
|3
Farm System Snapshot
With Andrew Vaughn, Michael Kopech and Garrett Crochet all exhausting their prospect status since Opening Day, a once top-heavy Chicago White Sox system has thinned out considerably. Prep sluggers Colson Montgomery and Wes Kath both have Tier 1 potential, but they will take some developmental patience as they refine their hit tools.
Infielder Jose Rodriguez is hitting .282/.322/.465 with 27 extra-base hits and 18 steals at Single-A, and the 20-year-old is well on his way to outplaying the $50,000 bonus he signed in 2018.
28. Oakland Athletics
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. C Tyler Soderstrom
|19
|1
|2. SS/2B Nick Allen
|22
|2
|3. SS Robert Puason
|18
|2
|4. SS Maxwell Muncy
|18
|2
|5. OF Greg Deichmann
|26
|3
|6. RHP Daulton Jefferies
|25
|3
|7. OF Brayan Buelvas
|19
|3
|8. SS Logan Davidson
|23
|3
|9. RHP Jeff Criswell
|22
|3
|10. OF Pedro Pineda
|17
|3
Farm System Snapshot
The 2021 draft class was headlined by an elite group of high school shortstops, and just behind that top tier was Maxwell Muncy who possesses above-average tools across the board. He could easily develop into an elite prospect in his own right, especially if his power develops as hoped.
Last year's top pick Tyler Soderstrom was viewed by some as the best pure hitter in the 2020 draft class, and he is living up to they hype early with a .315/.400/.575 line that includes 20 doubles, 10 home runs and 43 RBI in 50 games at Single-A.
27. Philadelphia Phillies
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. RHP Mick Abel
|19
|1
|2. SS Bryson Stott
|23
|1
|3. RHP Andrew Painter
|18
|2
|4. RHP Francisco Morales
|21
|2
|5. C Rafael Marchan
|22
|3
|6. SS Luis Garcia
|20
|3
|7. OF Simon Muzziotti
|22
|3
|8. RHP Cristian Hernandez
|20
|3
|9. OF Ethan Wilson
|21
|3
|10. SS Casey Martin
|22
|3
Farm System Snapshot
After Jackson Jobe, who went No. 3 overall to the Detroit Tigers, projectable 6'7" right-hander Andrew Painter was arguably the best prep pitcher in this year's draft class. With a good feel for his entire four-pitch repertoire and plenty of room to add more velocity, he shares a lot of similarities with 2020 first-round pick Mick Abel.
Right-hander Cristian Hernandez began the year well off the top-prospect radar. The 20-year-old has a 3.48 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and a 66-to-20 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 51.2 innings at Single-A, and there is still projection remaining in his 6'3", 180-pound frame.
26. Houston Astros
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. C Korey Lee
|22
|1
|2. INF Jeremy Pena
|23
|2
|3. RHP Hunter Brown
|22
|2
|4. OF Pedro Leon
|23
|2
|5. RHP Forrest Whitley
|23
|2
|6. RHP Alex Santos
|19
|3
|7. SS Freudis Nova
|21
|3
|8. OF Alex McKenna
|23
|3
|9. SS Tyler Whitaker
|18
|3
|10. OF Colin Barber
|20
|3
Farm System Snapshot
The Astros did not pick until No. 87 overall in the 2021 draft, but they still managed to snag a high-ceiling slugger in Las Vegas prep Tyler Whitaker. It will likely take an above-slot bonus to get him signed in the third round.
Catcher of the future Korey Lee is off to a red-hot start with a .313/.380/.513 line that includes 10 home runs and 32 RBI in 53 games between High-A and Double-A. He has also thrown out 44 percent of base stealers.
25. Colorado Rockies
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. OF Zac Veen
|19
|1
|2. OF Benny Montgomery
|18
|2
|3. LHP Ryan Rolison
|24
|2
|4. 1B Michael Toglia
|22
|2
|5. OF Ryan Vilade
|22
|2
|6. OF Brenton Doyle
|23
|3
|7. 3B Elehuris Montero
|22
|3
|8. RHP Chris McMahon
|22
|3
|9. C Drew Romo
|19
|3
|10. SS Adael Amador
|18
|3
Farm System Snapshot
Tooled-up high school outfielder Benny Montgomery was the Colorado Rockies' top draft choice at No. 8 overall. He fits a similar mold to 2020 first-round pick Zac Veen, albeit with less overall polish. They also picked up talented but oft-injured LSU right-hander Jaden Hill in the second round, and he could be one of the steals of the draft if he stays healthy.
Acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals in the Nolan Arenado blockbuster, third baseman Elehuris Montero is hitting .269/.362/.509 with 10 doubles, 13 home runs and 42 RBI in 60 games at Double-A. He could see the majors before the season is over.
24. Milwaukee Brewers
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. OF Garrett Mitchell
|22
|1
|2. OF Sal Frelick
|21
|2
|3. SS Brice Turang
|21
|2
|4. OF Hedbert Perez
|18
|2
|5. LHP Ethan Small
|24
|2
|6. OF Joe Gray
|21
|3
|7. LHP Aaron Ashby
|23
|3
|8. C Mario Feliciano
|22
|3
|9. LHP Antoine Kelly
|21
|3
|10. C Jeferson Quero
|18
|3
Farm System Snapshot
The Brewers 2021 draft class is headlined by three productive college hitters in Sal Frelick, Tyler Black and Alex Binelas, and with one of the thinner systems in baseball, adding polished, high-ceiling talent is a wise approach.
Outfielder Joe Gray was a second-round pick in 2018, and after hitting below .200 in each of his first two pro seasons, things are finally clicking. The 21-year-old is hitting .272/.392/.582 with 16 doubles, 12 home runs and 57 RBI between Single-A and High-A, and he is also a perfect 14-for-14 on stolen base attempts.
23. St. Louis Cardinals
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. 3B Nolan Gorman
|21
|1
|2. LHP Matthew Liberatore
|21
|1
|3. 3B Jordan Walker
|19
|1
|4. C Ivan Herrera
|21
|2
|5. RHP Michael McGreevy
|21
|2
|6. SS Masyn Winn
|19
|3
|7. RHP Tink Hence
|18
|3
|8. OF Joshua Baez
|18
|3
|9. LHP Zack Thompson
|23
|3
|10. OF Alec Burleson
|22
|3
Farm System Snapshot
The Cardinals will likely have to go above-slot to sign prep slugger Joshua Baez, but walking away with one of the top power hitters in the draft class and a polished college arm in Michael McGreevy makes them one of the biggest winners in this draft cycle. McGreevy had a 2.92 ERA and a 115-to-11 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 101.2 innings at UC Santa Barbara this spring.
A two-way player at East Carolina, 2020 second-round pick Alec Burleson is now a full-time outfielder and he's hitting .300/.352/.543 with 17 home runs and 48 RBI in 59 games between High-A and Double-A in his pro debut.
22. Los Angeles Angels
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. OF Brandon Marsh
|23
|1
|2. LHP Reid Detmers
|22
|1
|3. SS Kyren Paris
|19
|2
|4. RHP Sam Bachman
|21
|2
|5. OF Jordyn Adams
|21
|2
|6. SS/2B Jeremiah Jackson
|21
|2
|7. SS Arol Vera
|18
|3
|8. OF Alexander Ramirez
|18
|3
|9. RHP Jack Kochanowicz
|20
|3
|10. LHP Ky Bush
|21
|3
Farm System Snapshot
The Angels had 20 picks in the 2021 draft and they selected 20 pitchers, led by Miami (Ohio) right-hander Sam Bachman who has a 70-grade fastball and 70-grade slider with the potential to develop into a frontline starter or a dominant reliever.
Shortstop Kyren Paris had just three professional games under his belt entering the 2021 season. The 19-year-old is making up for lost developmental time in the early going at Single-A with a .297/.423/.516 line that includes nine extra-base hits and 10 steals.
21. Boston Red Sox
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. SS Marcelo Mayer
|18
|1
|2. 1B Triston Casas
|21
|1
|3. OF Jarren Duran
|24
|1
|4. SS/2B Jeter Downs
|22
|1
|5. OF Gilberto Jimenez
|21
|2
|6. RHP Tanner Houck
|25
|2
|7. LHP Jay Groome
|22
|3
|8. RHP Bryan Mata
|22
|3
|9. OF Jud Fabian
|20
|3
|10. RHP Brayan Bello
|22
|3
Farm System Snapshot
The Red Sox didn't get Vanderbilt right-hander Jack Leiter or Louisville catcher Henry Davis, the two players most frequently linked to them during the predraft process. Instead, they got a player most expected to go No. 1 overall in Marcelo Mayer and the five-tool shortstop immediately shoots to the top of the organization rankings. Slugger Jud Fabian is also a first-round talent if he can cut down on his swing-and-miss.
Undersized 6'1" right-hander Brayan Bello signed for just $28,000 in 2017, and he is throwing the ball as well as any prospect in the system right now with a 2.55 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and a 67-to-15 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 49.1 innings between High-A and Double-A.
20. Detroit Tigers
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. 3B/1B Spencer Torkelson
|21
|1
|2. OF Riley Greene
|20
|1
|3. RHP Matt Manning
|23
|1
|4. RHP Jackson Jobe
|18
|1
|5. RHP Ty Madden
|21
|2
|6. C Dillon Dingler
|22
|2
|7. SS Izaac Pacheco
|18
|3
|8. OF Daniel Cabrera
|22
|3
|9. 3B Gage Workman
|21
|3
|10. OF Roberto Campos
|18
|3
Farm System Snapshot
Spencer Torkelson, Dillon Dingler, Daniel Cabrera and Gage Workman were all added as part of the Tigers 2020 draft class, and the scored an impressive haul of talent once again this year with high-ceiling prep right-hander Jackson Jobe, Texas ace Ty Madden and high school power-hitter Izaac Pacheco all viewed as potential first-round picks entering the draft.
Outfielder Roberto Campos inked a $2.85 million bonus in 2019 after defecting from Cuba. He is a long way from contributing in the big leagues, but he has one of the highest ceilings in the system and is finally making his pro debut stateside in 2021.
19. Kansas City Royals
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. SS Bobby Witt Jr.
|21
|1
|2. LHP Asa Lacy
|22
|1
|3. LHP Daniel Lynch
|24
|1
|4. RHP Jackson Kowar
|24
|1
|5. 1B Nick Pratto
|22
|1
|6. OF Erick Pena
|18
|2
|7. RHP Jonathan Bowlan
|24
|3
|8. C MJ Melendez
|22
|3
|9. LHP Frank Mozzicato
|18
|3
|10. RHP Ben Kudrna
|18
|3
Farm System Snapshot
The Royals made a big reach for left-hander Frank Mozzicato at No. 7 overall after he had some late helium this spring, and that should help them sign Kansas prep right-hander Ben Kudrna to an above-slot deal in the second round. They have done a solid job developing pitching talent recently, and both pitchers have huge upside.
It has taken Nick Pratto some time to figure things out at the plate since he went No. 14 overall in the 2017 draft, but after reworking his swing at the alternate site last year he is finally living up to his potential. The 22-year-old is hitting .288/.412/.606 with 13 doubles, 15 home runs and 43 RBI in 56 games at Double-A.
18. Texas Rangers
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. RHP Jack Leiter
|21
|1
|2. 3B Josh Jung
|23
|1
|3. C Sam Huff
|23
|2
|4. RHP Cole Winn
|21
|2
|5. RHP Yerry Rodriguez
|23
|2
|6. SS Luisangel Acuna
|19
|2
|7. 2B Justin Foscue
|22
|2
|8. SS Maximo Acosta
|18
|3
|9. RHP Hans Crouse
|22
|3
|10. 1B/3B Sherten Apostel
|22
|3
Farm System Snapshot
At least in terms of where he will rank on our updated top 100 prospect list when it is revealed next week, right-hander Jack Leiter was the best prospect in the 2021 draft. Now it's up to a Texas Rangers organization that has had some trouble developing pitching talent to get the most out of him.
It's a promising sign then that 2018 first-round pick Cole Winn is having a strong season after a lackluster pro debut. The 21-year-old earned a spot in the Futures Game and he has a 2.49 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 58 strikeouts in 50.2 innings at Double-A Frisco.
17. Minnesota Twins
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. SS Royce Lewis
|22
|1
|2. RHP Jhoan Duran
|23
|1
|3. RHP Jordan Balazovic
|22
|1
|4. RHP Matt Canterino
|23
|2
|5. RHP Chase Petty
|18
|2
|6. 1B Aaron Sabato
|22
|2
|7. INF Jose Miranda
|23
|2
|8. SS Keoni Cavaco
|20
|3
|9. RHP Blayne Enlow
|22
|3
|10. RHP Josh Winder
|24
|3
Farm System Snapshot
The Twins rolled the dice on flame-thrower Chase Petty with the No. 26 overall pick in the 2021 draft. With a fastball that has touched 102 mph and a wipeout slider he has tremendous upside, but he also has some reliever risk with effort in his delivery and an undersized frame.
With Alex Kirilloff and Trevor Larnach moving on to the majors, Royce Lewis out for the year and Aaron Sabato off to a slow start, infielder Jose Miranda has been the team's most promising position-player prospect. The 23-year-old is hitting .348/.417/.613 with 13 doubles, 18 home runs and 51 RBI in 61 games in the upper minors.
16. Chicago Cubs
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. OF Brennen Davis
|21
|1
|2. LHP Brailyn Marquez
|22
|1
|3. SS Ed Howard
|19
|1
|4. SS Cristian Hernandez
|17
|2
|5. C Miguel Amaya
|22
|2
|6. LHP Jordan Wicks
|21
|2
|7. SS Reginald Preciado
|18
|2
|8. RHP Ryan Jensen
|23
|3
|9. 2B Chase Strumpf
|23
|3
|10. OF Owen Caissie
|19
|3
Farm System Snapshot
Left-hander Jordan Wicks is one of the most polished starters in the 2021 draft class. The 6'3", 220-pound southpaw has an elite changeup as part of a refined four-pitch repertoire, and he should be one of the first pitchers from this class to reach the majors.
Infielder Reginald Preciado (11 G, .395/.490/.581, 4 XBH, 4 SB at rookie ball) and outfielder Owen Caissie (7 G, .333/.533/.524, 2 XBH, at rookie ball) were the prospect headliners in the blockbuster deal that sent Yu Darvish to the San Diego Padres during the offseason. Both are off to strong starts and could be promoted to full-season ball before the year is over.
15. Atlanta Braves
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. OF Cristian Pache
|22
|1
|2. OF Drew Waters
|22
|1
|3. C Shea Langeliers
|23
|1
|4. LHP Kyle Muller
|23
|2
|5. SS Braden Shewmake
|23
|2
|6. OF Michael Harris
|20
|2
|7. LHP Jared Shuster
|22
|2
|8. LHP Tucker Davidson
|25
|3
|9. RHP Ryan Cusick
|21
|3
|10. RHP Bryce Elder
|22
|3
Farm System Snapshot
A year after taking Wake Forest left-hander Jared Shuster with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2020 draft, the Braves selected another Demon Deacon in the first round this year in hard-throwing Ryan Cusick. The 6'6" right-hander is not as polished as some of the other college arms in the class, but his pure stuff is impossible to ignore.
Catcher Shea Langeliers has jumped up to Tier 1 status with a strong start at Double-A Mississippi. The 2019 first-round pick is hitting .254/.327/.426 with 14 home runs and 30 RBI in 52 games while throwing out 53 percent of base stealers.
14. Cleveland
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. 3B Nolan Jones
|23
|1
|2. SS Tyler Freeman
|22
|1
|3. RHP Daniel Espino
|20
|1
|4. OF George Valera
|20
|2
|5. SS Brayan Rocchio
|20
|2
|6. RHP Gavin Williams
|21
|2
|7. SS Gabriel Arias
|21
|2
|8. C Bo Naylor
|21
|3
|9. INF Angel Martinez
|19
|3
|10. LHP Logan Allen
|22
|3
Farm System Snapshot
Few college pitchers did more to boost their stock this spring than East Carolina ace Gavin Williams. The 6'6" right-hander went 10-1 with a 1.88 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 130 strikeouts in 81.1 innings after spending most of his first two years on campus as a reliever. He capped off his impressive spring with a dominant outing against Vanderbilt in the super regionals.
The Cleveland system does as good a job as anyone developing talent, which should bode well for high-floor left-hander Logan Allen. The undersized southpaw has a 1.46 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 73 strikeouts in 55.1 innings between High-A and Double-A after going in the second round of the 2020 draft.
13. New York Yankees
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. OF Jasson Dominguez
|18
|1
|2. SS Oswald Peraza
|21
|1
|3. RHP Deivi Garcia
|22
|1
|4. SS Anthony Volpe
|20
|1
|5. RHP Clarke Schmidt
|25
|2
|6. RHP Luis Gil
|23
|2
|7. C Austin Wells
|22
|2
|8. RHP Luis Medina
|22
|3
|9. LHP Ken Waldichuk
|23
|3
|10. RHP Yoendrys Gomez
|21
|3
Farm System Snapshot
With a farm system loaded with high-risk/high-ceiling talent, the Yankees opted for a high-floor player in college standout Trey Sweeney with their first-round pick this year. He doesn't quite crack their top 10 prospects, but he has better odds of being at least an MLB contributor than a lot of the guys ranked ahead of him.
Shortstop Anthony Volpe has been one of the breakout prospects of 2021, hitting .295/.444/.600 with 18 doubles, 12 home runs, 50 RBI and 21 steals while tallying more walks (52) than strikeouts (44) between Single-A and High-A. The 20-year-old was the No. 30 overall pick in 2019.
12. Cincinnati Reds
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. RHP Hunter Greene
|21
|1
|2. LHP Nick Lodolo
|23
|1
|3. SS Jose Barrero
|23
|1
|4. OF Austin Hendrick
|20
|1
|5. SS Matt McLain
|21
|2
|6. RHP Tony Santillan
|24
|2
|7. OF Jay Allen
|18
|2
|8. OF Michael Siani
|21
|3
|9. 3B Rece Hinds
|20
|3
|10. 2B Tyler Callihan
|21
|3
Farm System Snapshot
The Reds had four of the first 51 picks in this year's draft, and they walked away with UCLA shortstop Matt McLain, who was widely regarded as the best college middle infielder; five-tool prep outfielder Jay Allen, who shares some similarities to Taylor Trammell; slugging college catcher Matheu Nelson; and high-floor college southpaw Andrew Abbott. It was a well-balanced use of their draft capital.
It's only a matter of time before 2019 first-round pick Nick Lodolo is pitching in the majors. The 6'6" southpaw has a 0.84 ERA with a 46-to-6 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 32 innings at Double-A, and he was widely regarded as one of the most polished arms in the class when he was selected out of TCU.
11. Los Angeles Dodgers
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. RHP Josiah Gray
|23
|1
|2. C Keibert Ruiz
|22
|1
|3. C Diego Cartaya
|19
|1
|4. RHP Bobby Miller
|22
|1
|5. 2B Michael Busch
|23
|2
|6. RHP Ryan Pepiot
|23
|2
|7. 3B Kody Hoese
|24
|2
|8. 3B Miguel Vargas
|21
|3
|9. OF Andy Pages
|20
|3
|10. SS Wilman Diaz
|17
|3
Farm System Snapshot
The Dodgers made one of the riskier selections of the first round, grabbing prep left-hander Maddux Bruns at No. 29 overall. He's extremely raw with work to do smoothing out his mechanics, but in terms of raw stuff, he stacks up to any lefty in the class with a fastball that touches 97 mph and a hard-biting slider.
Changeup specialist Ryan Pepiot could find his way onto leaguewide top 100 lists in short order if he continues to dominate hitters in the upper levels of the minors. A third-round pick in 2019, he has a 1.77 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 63 strikeouts in 45.2 innings at Double-A this year.
10. Baltimore Orioles
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. C Adley Rutschman
|23
|1
|2. RHP Grayson Rodriguez
|21
|1
|3. LHP DL Hall
|22
|1
|4. SS Gunnar Henderson
|20
|1
|5. SS Jordan Westburg
|22
|2
|6. OF Colton Cowser
|21
|2
|7. OF Heston Kjerstad
|22
|2
|8. RHP Kyle Bradish
|24
|3
|9. OF Kyle Stowers
|23
|3
|10. 2B Connor Norby
|21
|3
Farm System Snapshot
The Orioles selected just one high school player among their 21 picks in the 2021 draft. Sam Houston State outfielder Colton Cowser and East Carolina second baseman Connor Norby headlined the college-heavy haul, and they were two of the most productive hitters in the country this year. Can they do it against high-level competition?
Outfielder Kyle Stowers was a second-round pick in 2019. After a forgettable pro debut at Low-A, he is making some noise this year with a .281/.405/.528 line that includes 11 doubles, 12 home runs and 45 RBI in 56 games between High-A and Double-A.
9. San Francisco Giants
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. SS Marco Luciano
|19
|1
|2. C Joey Bart
|24
|1
|3. OF Heliot Ramos
|21
|1
|4. LHP Kyle Harrison
|19
|1
|5. OF Luis Matos
|19
|2
|6. OF Hunter Bishop
|23
|2
|7. RHP Will Bednar
|21
|2
|8. OF Jairo Pomares
|20
|3
|9. OF Alexander Canario
|21
|3
|10. C Patrick Bailey
|21
|3
Farm System Snapshot
The Giants selected pitchers with each of their first nine picks in the 2021 draft and ended up with 14 arms among their 20 selections. College World Series Most Outstanding Player Will Bednar and Fordham left-hander Matt Mikulski were two of the best college pitchers on the board this year, and they help address a weakness in the system.
The Giants gave left-hander Kyle Harrison a $2.5 million bonus—roughly the slot value of the No. 28 overall pick—in the third round last year. He is quickly showing why he was worth every penny with a 3.52 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 53.2 innings at Single-A.
8. San Diego Padres
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. LHP MacKenzie Gore
|22
|1
|2. SS CJ Abrams
|20
|1
|3. C Luis Campusano
|22
|1
|4. OF Robert Hassell
|19
|1
|5. IF Tucupita Marcano
|21
|2
|6. RHP Justin Lange
|19
|2
|7. OF Joshua Mears
|20
|2
|8. RHP Mason Thompson
|23
|3
|9. OF James Wood
|18
|3
|10. RHP Reiss Knehr
|24
|3
Farm System Snapshot
Towering 6'7", 240-pound outfielder James Wood looked like a potential first-round pick before an inconsistent spring at IMG Academy. The Padres will likely need an above-slot bonus to sign him, but reaching for Maryland prep shortstop Jackson Merrill in the first round will likely save them some money.
Robert Hassell has been impressive in his pro debut after going No. 8 overall in the 2020 draft. With a smooth lefty swing and plus tools across the board, he's hitting .301/.381/.458 with 26 extra-base hits and 21 steals in 57 games at Single-A.
7. New York Mets
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. C Francisco Alvarez
|19
|1
|2. 3B Brett Baty
|21
|1
|3. RHP Kumar Rocker
|21
|1
|4. SS Ronny Mauricio
|20
|1
|5. RHP Matthew Allan
|20
|1
|6. 3B Mark Vientos
|21
|2
|7. OF Pete Crow-Armstrong
|19
|2
|8. RHP J.T. Ginn
|22
|3
|9. OF Carlos Cortes
|24
|3
|10. OF Khalil Lee
|23
|3
Farm System Snapshot
Who would have guessed Vanderbilt right-hander Kumar Rocker would still be on the board when the Mets picked at No. 10 overall? He still has work to do to reach his full potential, but in terms of pure stuff, he has the highest ceiling of any pitcher in this class.
Third baseman Brett Baty was viewed as one of the best bats in his draft class when he went No. 12 overall in 2019, and he is living up to the hype in 2021. The 21-year-old hit .309/.397/.514 with 22 extra-base hits in 209 plate appearances at High-A to earn a promotion to Double-A going into the All-Star break.
6. Arizona Diamondbacks
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. SS Jordan Lawlar
|18
|1
|2. OF Corbin Carroll
|20
|1
|3. OF Alek Thomas
|21
|1
|4. OF Kristian Robinson
|20
|1
|5. SS Geraldo Perdomo
|21
|1
|6. LHP Blake Walston
|20
|2
|7. RHP Bryce Jarvis
|23
|2
|8. RHP Slade Cecconi
|22
|3
|9. RHP Ryne Nelson
|23
|3
|10. OF Wilderd Patino
|19
|3
Farm System Snapshot
The D-backs were poised to land a top talent with the No. 6 overall pick, and they may have gotten the best player in the entire draft class. Prep shortstop Jordan Lawlar has drawn comparisons to Bobby Witt Jr. with his five-tool potential, and he immediately jumps to the top of the organizational prospect list.
A two-way player at Oregon who was used primarily as a reliever when he pitched, Ryne Nelson is getting a chance to start in the Arizona system after he was taken in the second round of the 2019 draft. The 6'3", 184-pound right-hander has a 3.46 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 77 strikeouts in 52 innings between High-A and Double-A.
5. Pittsburgh Pirates
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. C Henry Davis
|21
|1
|2. RHP Quinn Priester
|20
|1
|3. 2B/SS Nick Gonzales
|22
|1
|4. SS Oneil Cruz
|22
|1
|5. SS Liover Peguero
|20
|1
|6. RHP Roansy Contreras
|21
|2
|7. RHP Tahnaj Thomas
|22
|2
|8. LHP Anthony Solometo
|18
|2
|9. RHP Carmen Mlodzinski
|22
|3
|10. RHP Bubba Chandler
|18
|3
Farm System Snapshot
If the Pirates can find a way to get Henry Davis, Anthony Solometo and Bubba Chandler all signed, they'll walk away with the best 2021 draft prospect haul of any team. The decision to go with Davis over one of the shortstops will save some money, and it also fills a glaring organizational hole. Chandler will undoubtedly take an above-slot deal as a third-rounder to sign him away from playing football and baseball at Clemson.
Right-hander Roansy Contreras was acquired in the deal that sent Jameson Taillon to the Yankees during the offseason, and he is turning heads at Double-A. The 21-year-old has a 2.35 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and a 65-to-11 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 46 innings.
4. Miami Marlins
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. RHP Sixto Sanchez
|22
|1
|2. RHP Max Meyer
|22
|1
|3. RHP Edward Cabrera
|23
|1
|4. OF JJ Bleday
|23
|1
|5. SS Kahlil Watson
|18
|1
|6. OF Jesus Sanchez
|23
|2
|7. C Joe Mack
|18
|2
|8. 1B Lewin Diaz
|24
|2
|9. OF Peyton Burdick
|24
|3
|10. SS Cody Morissette
|21
|3
Farm System Snapshot
The Marlins walked away with a consensus top-10 talent in toolsy prep shortstop Kahlil Watson at No. 16 overall and a consensus first-rounder in power-hitting catcher Joe Mack at No. 31 overall in Balance Round A. Boston College shortstop Cody Morissette in the second round was icing on the cake.
Flame-thrower Max Meyer was sent to Double-A to begin his pro career after going No. 3 overall in last year's draft, and he has more than held his own. Armed with a lethal fastball-slider combination, he has a 1.67 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 54 strikeouts in 54 innings.
3. Toronto Blue Jays
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. SS/OF Austin Martin
|22
|1
|2. RHP Nate Pearson
|24
|1
|3. SS Jordan Groshans
|21
|1
|4. RHP Alek Manoah
|23
|1
|5. SS Orelvis Martinez
|19
|1
|6. C Gabriel Moreno
|21
|2
|7. RHP Gunnar Hoglund
|21
|2
|8. RHP Simeon Woods Richardson
|20
|2
|9. SS/2B Miguel Hiraldo
|20
|3
|10. IF/OF Otto Lopez
|22
|3
Farm System Snapshot
The Blue Jays might have walked away with the steal of the draft selecting Ole Miss right-hander Gunnar Hoglund at No. 19 overall. He was a consensus top-10 pick before undergoing season-ending Tommy John surgery, but Walker Buehler began his pro career in a similar fashion, and he proved well worth the wait.
Already loaded with high-ceiling middle infield talent, the Blue Jays have another one rising the organizational ranks in Otto Lopez. The 22-year-old is hitting .344/.402/.480 with 24 extra-base hits in 254 plate appearances at Double-A, and he is also seeing some time in center field.
2. Seattle Mariners
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. OF Jarred Kelenic
|21
|1
|2. OF Julio Rodriguez
|20
|1
|3. SS Noelvi Marte
|19
|1
|4. RHP Emerson Hancock
|22
|1
|5. RHP George Kirby
|23
|1
|6. C Cal Raleigh
|24
|1
|7. LHP Brandon Williamson
|23
|2
|8. C Harry Ford
|18
|2
|9. OF Zach DeLoach
|22
|3
|10. RHP Connor Phillips
|20
|3
Farm System Snapshot
The uber-athletic Harry Ford was drafted as a catcher at No. 12 overall, and he has the defensive chops to stick there, but he could also handle second base or center field if the Mariners decide to try to expedite his bat to the majors. It was a surprise pivot for Seattle from the long-standing trend of drafting college players in the first round.
After a tantalizing pro debut in the Dominican Summer League in 2019, Noelvi Marte has continued to impress stateside as he makes the jump to full-season ball. The 19-year-old is hitting .286/.376/.496 with 13 doubles, 11 home runs and 42 RBI in 57 games at Single-A, and he has shown an advanced approach at the plate with an 11.3 percent walk rate.
1. Tampa Bay Rays
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. SS Wander Franco
|20
|1
|2. INF Vidal Brujan
|23
|1
|3. RHP Shane Baz
|22
|1
|4. 2B/SS Xavier Edwards
|21
|1
|5. RHP Cole Wilcox
|22
|1
|6. OF Josh Lowe
|23
|1
|7. LHP Brendan McKay
|25
|2
|8. RHP Joe Ryan
|25
|2
|9. RHP Nick Bitsko
|19
|2
|10. SS Greg Jones
|23
|3
Farm System Snapshot
It's only a matter of time before Wander Franco and Vidal Brujan exit the prospect rankings now that they are both on the MLB roster, but the Tampa Bay system is still well-stocked.
Top picks Carson Williams (No. 28 overall) and Cooper Kinney (No. 34 overall) both have significant offensive upside, and the organization has shown a real knack for developing middle infield talent in recent years.
Signed to a $3.3 million bonus that stands as a record for a third-round pick, Cole Wilcox is thriving in his pro debut after he was traded from San Diego to Tampa Bay in the Blake Snell blockbuster during the offseason. The hard-throwing right-hander has a 2.03 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and a 52-to-5 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 44.1 innings at Single-A.
All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs unless otherwise noted.