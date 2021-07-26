Celtics Rumors: Latest Buzz on Possible Bradley Beal Trade, Reggie Bullock

Nick Wass/Associated Press

After losing in the first round of the playoffs and bringing in a new head coach (Ime Udoka), the Boston Celtics head into the offseason potentially looking to make some changes to their roster. While it's still only July, there have already been plenty of rumors surrounding what the team may do.

The Celtics appear to have some of their core in place. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown will be back, and they acquired Al Horford in a trade that sent Kemba Walker to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Still, Boston could be looking for some additional star power. And there's been some recent buzz regarding a move the Celtics could make that would bring just that.

According to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal is considering requesting a trade before the 2021 NBA draft takes place Thursday. If that happens, a "preferred destination" for the 28-year-old would be Boston, per Jason Dumas of KRON4 News.

It would likely take a lot to acquire Beal, considering he's a three-time All-Star and was named to the All-NBA third team this past season. In addition to substantial draft capital, perhaps the Celtics would even have to part with a player such as Brown or Horford to entice the Wizards.

But Beal and Tatum are longtime friends, according to Dumas, and the two would want to pair up to try to bring Boston its first NBA title since 2008.

Beal has spent his first nine NBA seasons with Washington, which hasn't won a playoff series since 2017 and lost in the first round of the postseason this year. However, he averaged a career-high 31.3 points in 60 games during the 2020-21 season, and he remains one of the top shooting guards in the league.

If the Celtics pull off a trade to land the Florida product, it would likely be one of the biggest moves of the offseason, potentially helping them return to being one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference.

Regardless of whether it lands Beal, Boston is going to look to add to its roster via free agency. And there are rumors surrounding one wing player who it may go after once free agency begins Aug. 6.

Marc Berman of the New York Post reported that the Celtics have interest in swingman Reggie Bullock. However, they're not the only team that may go after the free agent, as Berman noted that the Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Lakers are also interested in the 30-year-old.

Bullock has spent the past two seasons with the New York Knicks, and he had a strong showing in 2020-21, averaging 10.9 points and 3.4 rebounds in a career-high 65 games. He has played for five teams during his eight-year NBA career and could be on the move again soon.

While Bullock made 64 starts for New York, he could be a role player if he goes to Boston. However, he would be another solid player added to the Celtics' rotation as they look to make a deeper playoff run next season.