Red Sox's Top Players to Target and Avoid at 2021 MLB Trade Deadline

0 of 3

Derik Hamilton/Associated Press

The Boston Red Sox have some work to do.

With the Tampa Bay Rays breathing down their necks in the American League East standings, and the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays also still in the mix, they have by no means wrapped things up in the division race.

The impending return of Chris Sale could wind up being the biggest addition they make to the roster in the coming weeks, but they will also be in the market for outside additions at first base, in the starting rotation and in the bullpen.

With Red Sox first basemen hitting just .216/.260/.394 for a .654 OPS on the year, an upgrade there is arguably the most glaring need on their shopping list.

Ahead we've highlighted one first baseman to target, one first baseman to avoid, as well as an under-the-radar starting pitcher they should be monitoring who should come cheaper than some of the top arms on the market.