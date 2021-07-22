Cubs' Top Prospects to Target and Avoid at 2021 MLB Trade Deadline

0 of 3

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

The Chicago Cubs are poised to sell at the trade deadline for the first time in years, and with a number of core pieces headed for free agency at the end of the season, a full-blown fire sale is not out of the question.

While players like Anthony Rizzo, Javier Baez, Craig Kimbrel and others are all candidates to be dealt, the most likely big-name player to be suiting up elsewhere for the final two months appears to be All-Star Kris Bryant.

The New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies and San Francisco Giants are among his logical potential landing spots, and his ability to play third base and all three outfield spots should help create a more robust market.

Focusing on those three teams, we've highlighted two prospects the team should target in trades and one they would be smart to avoid.

The Cubs system is particularly thin on pitching talent, so we've focused on pitching prospects for this exercise, though that will by no means be the only type of prospect the Cubs are interested in.