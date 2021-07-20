Kris Bryant Trade Rumors: Cubs 3B 'Is as Good as Gone' Entering 2021 MLB Deadline

AP Photo/Aaron Doster

Having lost 15 of their past 19 games, all eyes are on the Chicago Cubs and what they are going to do with Kris Bryant.

Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, Bryant is "as good as gone" from the Cubs with just over one week remaining before the July 30 trade deadline.

It will not be a surprise if Bryant gets traded within the next 10 days. The Cubs recently lost 11 straight games and appeared to start selling last week when Joc Pederson was dealt to the Atlanta Braves for first base prospect Bryce Ball.

Passan listed the New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies and Braves among the potential landing spots for Bryant.

Bryant is one of several key players on Chicago's roster whose future is uncertain right now. Anthony Rizzo and Javier Baez are also eligible to become free agents this offseason.

Craig Kimbrel, who has a $16 million vesting option for 2022, has been mentioned as a trade candidate.

MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported July 16 the Cubs will attempt to sign Rizzo and Baez to extensions before engaging other teams in trade talks for either player.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

There's been no indication publicly that the Cubs have tried to engage Bryant or his representatives in contract talks. The 29-year-old has spent his entire seven-year career in Chicago and was drafted second overall by the organization in 2013.

Bryant could be the most impactful position player dealt before the deadline. The four-time All-Star is hitting .265/.345/.490 with 16 homers and 48 RBI. He has played at least 10 games at first base, third base and all three outfield spots this season.